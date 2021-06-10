                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Gareth Griffiths

4BR catches up with the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a proud Welshman with a brass band background who has been enjoying life and music making on the island for the past 20 years and more.

Griffiths
  Gareth Griffiths has been principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra for the past 20 years

Thursday, 10 June 2021

        

4BR talks to Gareth Griffiths, the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a role he has held for the past 20 years.

He has a proud brass band hinterland — starting playing with the Cwmaman Band in South Wales, before enjoying a stint with Tredegar Band when he was still a student.

He talks about his musical journey from those early days to a symphonic life, as well as revealing why he believes playing in a brass band is the best way to prepare for a career as a professional player.

All this as he prepares himself for a return to concert life with a shot tour of the island playing works by Dvorak, Jacob and Francaix in a new programme dedicated purely to music for wind instruments.

To find out more go to: https://www.cyso.org.cy/?p=9415

To enjoy Gareth in performance go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9yDkfXZTI4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMaZQQuyJ_k&t=47s

        

4BR Thursday Interview with Gareth Griffiths

4BR catches up with the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a proud Welshman with a brass band background who has been enjoying life and music making on the island for the past 20 years and more.

