4BR Thursday Interview with Gareth Griffiths

4BR catches up with the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a proud Welshman with a brass band background who has been enjoying life and music making on the island for the past 20 years and more.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR talks to Gareth Griffiths, the principal trumpet of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra — a role he has held for the past 20 years.

He has a proud brass band hinterland — starting playing with the Cwmaman Band in South Wales, before enjoying a stint with Tredegar Band when he was still a student.

He talks about his musical journey from those early days to a symphonic life, as well as revealing why he believes playing in a brass band is the best way to prepare for a career as a professional player.

All this as he prepares himself for a return to concert life with a shot tour of the island playing works by Dvorak, Jacob and Francaix in a new programme dedicated purely to music for wind instruments.

To find out more go to: https://www.cyso.org.cy/?p=9415

To enjoy Gareth in performance go to:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k9yDkfXZTI4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dMaZQQuyJ_k&t=47s