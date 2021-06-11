                 

Brass in Concert announces line-ups

The compact one day event will see strong line-ups of bands compete for the Youth and Championship titles at Sage Gateshead in November.

sAGE
  The event returns to the iconic Sage Gateshead

Friday, 11 June 2021

        

The Brass in Concert Championships will return in November as a compact one-day event after organisers revealed the lost of bands that will compete both its prestigious Youth and Championship titles.

The event will be held at Sage Gateshead in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass on Saturday 20th November, with the gala concert being rested from the schedule due to Covid-19 mitigation.

Flagship

The flagship Brass in Concert Championship will feature 10 bands, led by defending champion Cory, each of whom will perform 23-minute programmes introduced by Frank Renton.

The event will start at 12.50pm, with the results scheduled for 9.30pm.

Competing bands:
Brighouse & Rastrick
Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
Cory
Flowers
Foden's
Friary
Grimethorpe Colliery
Hammonds Saltaire
NASUWT Riverside
Tredegar

Delighted

Brass in Concert Chairman, David Bennett said: "We are delighted to be able to announce such an outstanding line-up of leading bands for our return to Sage Gateshead in November.

The pandemic has obviously caused major problems for everyone, but we hope that the changes to the timetable will make it easier and more economical for anyone planning to attend."

Youth Brass in Concert

The day will get underway at 9.00am with the Youth Brass in Concert, with David adding: "We also have a terrific line-up for Youth Brass in Concert this year — five bands that offer a real bonus for anyone attending."

The five competitors are:

Elland Silver Youth
Enderby Youth
Houghton Area Youth
Lions Youth Brass
Youth Brass 2000

Safety

David Bennett concluded: "Having missed out on last year's event, tickets for 2021 are sure to sell quickly, but we are aware that some may be reticent in committing due to possible Covid concerns.

Public safety will obviously be our top priority and we are able to assure our loyal customers that all tickets will be refunded if the event has to be cancelled due to Covid.

However, we are confident that the situation will be resolved and that we can look forward to welcoming everyone back to Gateshead in November for yet another wonderful Brass in Concert event!"

Ticket sales

Tickets for the 2021 Brass in Concert Festival, priced £12 (Youth Brass in Concert), £17, £27 and £35 (Brass in Concert Championship) are available from 10.00am Friday 11th June by visiting: https:// sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/
You can also e-mail: boxoffice@sagegateshead.com or calling the Box Office on 0191 443 4661.

Booking fees will apply.

        

