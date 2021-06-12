                 

Pride month celebrating musical inclusivity

The brass band movement is doing its bit to help celebrate Pride month.

Pride
  Sarah Billard was photographed at the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield

Saturday, 12 June 2021

        

June is Pride month — dedicated to celebrating inclusivity, tolerance and equality in relation to LGBTQ+ communities all around the world.

Pride

Pride is usually celebrated with lots of parades and marches but with coronavirus and social distancing still in place, things will be a little different this year.

However, due to Covid-19 a lot of events have been postponed or cancelled, but the celebrations will continue through social media platforms and other innovative approaches.

Many people within the brass band movement, brass band organisations and bodies such as Brass Bands Wales are also celebrating Pride 2021 with their own initiatives and awareness projects.

Iconic flag

Tuba player Sarah Billard is one, pictured by photographer Lorne Campbell with the iconic Pride flag before she gave an outdoor solo recital in the Botanical Gardens, Sheffield, South Yorkshire.

Sarah is a member of BAND, the Bandspeople's Alliance to Negate Discrimination, a group dedicated to equality for all within brass banding.

Picture: Lorne Campbell/Guzelian

        

