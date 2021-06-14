                 

4BR Monday interview with Jim Hayes

We manage to catch up with the man behind the secret cornet agent Jonny Midnight following his latest CD release.

Jim Hayes
  Jim has now released four CDs under his alter ego...

Monday, 14 June 2021

        

We are joined by secret agent Jonny Midnight aka Jim Hayes, Geneva artist and principal cornet of the cooperation band, who has just released his fourth album, entitled, 'The Edge of Forever' under his famous musical non-de-plume.

He talks about the release, its music and who has the final say in what goes on it — as well as paying tribute to the man who inspired him to play the cornet.

All that — and unlike Daniel Craig he thinks he may even star again on another release or two before he hangs up his tuxedo...

        

TAGS: the cooperation band

Jim Hayes

4BR Monday interview with Jim Hayes

