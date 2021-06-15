Cloudcatcher centrepiece for Black Dyke at Halifax Festival

Two world premieres and works by Arnold, Fletcher and McCabe will provide Black Dyke's contribution to the forthcoming 'Best of Brass Festival' in Halifax next month.

Black Dyke Band has announced the programme it will perform as its contribution to the forthcoming 'Best of Brass Festival' to be held on Saturday 3rd July at Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

World premieres

It will contain two world premieres in the shape of a new 'Trombone Concerto' by Philip Wilby to be performed with the composer in attendance, by Brett Baker, as well as an arrangement made by Dr Robert Childs of a short work composed by Percy Fletcher entitled, 'Andante & Scherzo'.

Recently discovered and originally scored as a septet, Dr Childs will provide an introduction to the work on the day.

National win

The centenary of Malcom Arnold's birth will be marked by a performance of his exquisite 'Little Suite for Brass No 1' before the band will close with a performance of John McCabe's 'Cloudcatcher Fells', the work on which they memorably became National Champions of Great Britain in 1985 under the baton of Major Peter Parkes.

Tickets for the event can be purchased from the Victoria Theatre box office.