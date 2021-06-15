4BR Tuesday Interview with Sam Fisher

We talk to Sam Fisher of Brass Bands England about the importance of ensuring bands have a robust and comprehensive understanding of Safeguarding policies and procedures.

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Sam Fisher, the Safeguarding Officer at Brass Bands England.

Sam has widespread brass band experience as a player, conductor and adjudicator as well as a decade or more of secondary school teaching experience.

BandSafe

He now has the responsibility to lead BBE's implementation of its Safeguarding resources under its BandSafe initiative — the aim of which is to help bands safeguard their members from harm and the organisation itself from possible reputational damage.

More information:

More information about the training courses can be found at the Brass Bands England website at: www.bbe.org.uk/BandSafe



Email: sam@bbe.org.uk