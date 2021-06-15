                 

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with Sam Fisher

We talk to Sam Fisher of Brass Bands England about the importance of ensuring bands have a robust and comprehensive understanding of Safeguarding policies and procedures.

  Sam Fisher is leading BBE's BandSafe training

Tuesday, 15 June 2021

        

4BR Editor Iwan Fox talks to Sam Fisher, the Safeguarding Officer at Brass Bands England.

Sam has widespread brass band experience as a player, conductor and adjudicator as well as a decade or more of secondary school teaching experience.

BandSafe

He now has the responsibility to lead BBE's implementation of its Safeguarding resources under its BandSafe initiative — the aim of which is to help bands safeguard their members from harm and the organisation itself from possible reputational damage.

More information:

More information about the training courses can be found at the Brass Bands England website at: www.bbe.org.uk/BandSafe

Email: sam@bbe.org.uk

        

