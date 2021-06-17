Parsons musical tribute to great-grandfather

A new work written by Emmy Award winning composer Bruce Broughton has just been premiered by euphonium player Micah Parsons and brought to life in an evocative multimedia production.

Life and death

'11th March 1917' written by Emmy award winning composer Bruce Broughton tells the story of the day in which Micah's great-grandfather Henry Nichols lost his life alongside his great friend Arthur Cresswell at Biaches, on the Somme, during the First World War.

Henry Nicholas served with the 1/6th Battalion, The Royal Warwickshire Regiment from July 1916 but was also a cornet player in the Coventry City Salvation Army Band.

Micah was keen to ensure the memory of Henry and Arthur was not lost as time passed and linked up with the American composer as well as pianist Sue Avison and videographer Steven Davies and artist Christa Hook to bring the story to life.

He was also able to team up with members of the Staffordshire Regimental Museum and Oxfordshire & Buckinghamshire Living History Society who took part in the filming of the video production.

Privilege

Micah told 4BR: "I have a picture of my great grandfather at home holding his cornet which remains a prized family possession.

I researched his life and war time service and feel privileged that I could undertake this project to honour him and so many other comrades who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The contributions of everyone involved have made this very special to our family, and I hope to others who will be connected to the First World War through their family ties."

To enjoy

Micah also revealed that further exciting developments have already arisen through the commission which he hopes to announce in the near future.

To enjoy the production, go to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lbOxoKTRcSc