New and old returns at Eikanger

There has been plenty of activity in the playing ranks at Eikanger Bjorsvik as they prepare for a return to competitive action.

  There are new signings at Eikanger as well as a return and departures

Eikanger-Bjørsvik Musikklag is preparing for the return to competitive action with a raft of new signings adding to their Bergen ranks.

Brage Dyrseth who has been a member of the EBML Talent ensemble for the past two years and has played with the local Minde School Band, joins the Bb tuba team. An eager food and wine enthusiast he will combine playing with his studies at the Norwegian School of Economics.

Christoffer Storsletten comes in on euphonium after playing with Vardal School Corps and Gjøvik Bybrass. He also spent two years as solo euphonium with Jaren Hornmusikkforening before moving to Bergen to study at Norway's Handelshøyskole. He has also played with Oster Brass, Kleppe Musikklag and Krohnengen Bands.

New and old

Meanwhile, Oda Salthammer comes in on solo baritone. Oda studied at the Norwegian Academy of Music and is an educator with the NMF music organisation. She has previously played for Tomra, Molde and Oslo Bands.

The talented youngster Sofie Martine Nynes joins the horn section following studies at Manger Folkehøgskule. She has played with Follesø Musikklag and Askøy Bands and is hoping to study nursing.

There is also delight at the return of Martin Winter to the front row cornet bench, especially as he is accompanied by his son Samuel on percussion.

Sam is a very talented singer, having performed the role as the apprentice in Benjamin Britten's 'Peter Grimes', accompanied by the Bergen Philharmonic where Martin does his day job!

Final chords

The new season also marks the final chord of 25 years of outstanding commitment of baritone player Nina Mjanger Eide, who has been playing baritone with Eikanger for 25 years, as well as Ketil Djønne who is going to study conducting. Ketil will however be part of the Eikanger management board.

Alexander Torsvik has taken up a work opportunity in Oslo whilst percussionists Thomas Grønset and Tomas Leivestad are also exploring new chapters and Gerd Karine Lunde Torsvik is taking a year to enjoy maternity leave.

It is wonderful to welcome new players to the band, but also sad to say goodbye to othersEikanger Band

Thanks

Speaking to 4BR, Band spokesperson Viggo Bjørge said: "It is wonderful to welcome new players to the band, but also sad to say goodbye to others.

We thank them all for their dedication, commitment and talent and hope they return to walk through our doors again in the future."

        

