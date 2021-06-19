New quartet added to Wobplay platform

Now you can enjoy Maurice Murphy on brilliant form, Grimey in King Sized mode, the highlights of the 1988 Nationals and even some unfamiliar marches from Morris Motors.

There is a new quartet of additions to the www.wobplay.com recording platform to enjoy — including performances from the legendary Maurice Murphy at the very peak of his form.

Magnificent Murphy

The great London Symphony Orchestra trumpeter is featured on the acclaimed 'Concerto' release from Yorkshire Imperial Metals Band from 1982, where he gave a brace of quite remarkable performances of the Ernest Tomlinson 'Cornet Concerto' and Gilbert Vinter's arrangement of 'Mattheson's Air'.

'Imps' were also a band very much on the top of their game at the time, but it is the sheer, thrilling vibrancy of Murphy's playing that stands out to this day — 40 years after its release.

King sized Grimey

Around about the same time another Yorkshire band was also playing to its 'King Size' reputation as the great brass band entertainers of the era.

In 1980 Grimethorpe Colliery Band under Ray Farr was the reigning 'Brass in Concert' champion and showcased its all-round talents on a release that took its title from the brand of cigarette produced by contest sponsors Rothmans.

How times have changed — although the playing of the band on 13 easy listening tracks still retains that distinctive touch of Grimethorpe class.

National Championship Gala Concert

Meanwhile there is a great opportunity to be reminded of what the National Championships used to offer as a post contest treat with highlights from the 1988 Gala Concert.

Not only do you get to hear Desford's superb winning performance of 'Seascapes' by there is also Foden's, Cory, Grimethorpe and CWS (Glasgow) on offer too with a remarkably eclectic programme including Philip McCann as the guest soloist.

Marching contrasts

And finally, for those who really enjoy delving into recording history there is the chance to hear Morris Motors Band from 1979 with 'Marching Contrasts' led by Harry Mortimer.

It's a selection box of unfamiliar examples of the genre — including an absolute cracker entitled 'Corner Flag' in homage to the great game, and which sounds as if it should be accompanied by images of Stanley Matthews in his pomp and followed by the announcement of the football results by James Alexander-Gordon.

