Elland add to the tuba team

Sarah Billard is the latest addition to the Yorkshire top section band's line-up as they continue to work on all fronts for the return to action.

Elland Silver Band has announced the signing of Eb tuba player Sarah Billard who joins the Yorkshire Championship Section outfit with immediate effect.

Speaking about the appointment MD Danny Brooks told 4BR: "Having a quality player like Sarah join the Elland family is superb for us all. She brings a wealth of experience and will be fantastic to work with."

Delighted

In response, Sarah added: "I'm delighted to be joining such a high-quality top section. Danny has a great musical vision and is really pushing with challenging repertoire.

Elland also has a balanced concert and contest which I am really looking forward to. I've managed to keep my playing going through lockdown with my arrangements and recordings, but it doesn't compare to being back rehearsing again."

Flood recovery

The Elland Silver Band organisation has been working hard to recover from a recent flood that left extensive damage to their rehearsal facility. Thanks to the generosity of the banding movement and the band's insurance cover this is now being fully addressed.

Everyone involved

A spokesperson added: "Everyone is involved. For instance, another team of volunteers — including some of the year 11s and 13s in the youth band, are gaining valuable volunteering experience will help to sort and re-catalogue the music.

We are also very grateful to friends at Shepherds Band, Kirklees Music, Pennine Music and so many more for their support during what has been a difficult time."

Image: Copyright — Lorne Campbell