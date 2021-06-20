                 

*
banner

News

Elland add to the tuba team

Sarah Billard is the latest addition to the Yorkshire top section band's line-up as they continue to work on all fronts for the return to action.

Elland
  Sarah Billard joins the tuba section of Elland Silver Band

Sunday, 20 June 2021

        

Elland Silver Band has announced the signing of Eb tuba player Sarah Billard who joins the Yorkshire Championship Section outfit with immediate effect.

Speaking about the appointment MD Danny Brooks told 4BR: "Having a quality player like Sarah join the Elland family is superb for us all. She brings a wealth of experience and will be fantastic to work with."

Delighted

In response, Sarah added: "I'm delighted to be joining such a high-quality top section. Danny has a great musical vision and is really pushing with challenging repertoire.

Elland also has a balanced concert and contest which I am really looking forward to. I've managed to keep my playing going through lockdown with my arrangements and recordings, but it doesn't compare to being back rehearsing again."

Flood recovery

The Elland Silver Band organisation has been working hard to recover from a recent flood that left extensive damage to their rehearsal facility. Thanks to the generosity of the banding movement and the band's insurance cover this is now being fully addressed.

Having a quality player like Sarah join the Elland family is superb for us all. She brings a wealth of experience and will be fantastic to work withMD, Danny Brooks

Everyone involved

A spokesperson added: "Everyone is involved. For instance, another team of volunteers — including some of the year 11s and 13s in the youth band, are gaining valuable volunteering experience will help to sort and re-catalogue the music.

We are also very grateful to friends at Shepherds Band, Kirklees Music, Pennine Music and so many more for their support during what has been a difficult time."

Image: Copyright — Lorne Campbell

        

TAGS: Elland Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Bolsover

Green light for Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School

June 20 • Extensive work has been put in place to ensure the forthcoming week of musical activity at the International Bolsover Brass Band Summer School will go ahead — with places still available.

Elland

Elland add to the tuba team

June 20 • Sarah Billard is the latest addition to the Yorkshire top section band's line-up as they continue to work on all fronts for the return to action.

Brass in Concert

Childs play for Brass in Concert draw

June 20 • The children of Ringway Primary School in Sheepwash in Northumberland will make the draw for the 44th Brass in Concert Championships live on Facebook on Monday — and will also show off their entertainment skills.

Alan Lawton

Alan Lawton funeral service

June 19 • The details for the funeral service of the former Fairey Band player and conductor have been announced.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

June 20 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

West Somerset Brass Band

June 19 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome

Melton Band

June 18 • SOLO TUTTI CORNET VACANCY. If you are keen to get back to playing and looking for a new band, give our MD a call. We are an ambitious but fun and friendly band looking for new cornet players. We are already back rehearsing on Thursdays 7.30pm.

Pro Cards »

Stuart Black

BA (Hons) Music
Conductor, Teacher, Flugel soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top