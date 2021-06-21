Breaking News: Brass in Concert draw postponed

A reported case of Covid-19 has meant the draw for the event which was to have taken place today has been postponed.

4BR has been informed that the proposed draw for the 2021 Brass in Concert Championships, which was to have taken place later today (Monday 21st June) has been postponed due to the reporting of a positive Covid-19 test at Ringway Primary School in Sheepwash in Northumberland.

Speaking to 4BR, a spokesperson for Brass in Concert stated: "We have been informed of the positive test and with health and safety requirements in mind we have taken the decision to temporarily postpone the draw. We will now make arrangements to undertake it as soon as possible."

Further details will be released in due course.

