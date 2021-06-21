                 

*
4BR Monday Interview with Michael Brand

4BR talks to composer Michael Brand about the CD re-release of 'In the Red' — a musical drama based on the seminal book, 'The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists' by Robert Tressell.

iN THE RED
  The CD of the soundtrack has just been re-issued on JAY Records

Monday, 21 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

4BR catches up with composer Michael Brand to find out more about the exciting re-release of 'In the Red' his musical drama inspired by the seminal book, 'The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists'.

He wrote it with a sound track by Williams Fairey Band conducted by his father Geoffrey with the production featuring stars such as Stephanie Lawrence, Jane Milligan, Peter Polycarpou, Carl Wayne, Scott Fleming and Phil Nicholl.

Acclaim

It also received widespread critical acclaim and he now hopes it may find its way to the new musical post Covid theatre landscape in London.

He also explains why using a brass band was right for the soundtrack for the work and why he feels that even today the themes of Tressell's work remain a relevant as ever.

To purchase:

'In the Red' in being re-released on JAY records and can be purchased at: https://www.jayrecords.com/recording/in-the-red/

        

