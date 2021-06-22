                 

*
banner

News

4BR Tuesday Interview with James Gourlay

We catch up with the Scottish tuba virtuoso and MD of River City Brass to find more about musical and sporting life in Pennsylvania, and what the future holds — including for his beloved Scotland football team...

James Gourlay
  Jams Gourlay is enjoying life in Pittsburgh...

Tuesday, 22 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

We've made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Pittsburgh where we are joined by tuba virtuoso and Director of Music of River City Brass Band, James Gourlay.

It follows the news that he is settling ever deeper roots in Pennsylvania with his promotion to the role of Director of Bands and Conductor in Residence at Duquesne University.

Long way

He's certainly come a long way from Methil in Fife and the Tullis Russell Band, but as he says, he thoroughly enjoying life in a city with a reputation for being such a vibrant centre for the arts and sports.

He also talks about his role with River City Brass and how he feels its so important to market brass bands well to attract a new post Covid-19 audience.

All that and he still has time to dance his support for the Scottish football team Euro 2020 efforts too...

        

TAGS: River City Brass

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

James Gourlay

4BR Tuesday Interview with James Gourlay

June 22 • We catch up with the Scottish tuba virtuoso and MD of River City Brass to find more about musical and sporting life in Pennsylvania, and what the future holds — including for his beloved Scotland football team...

Whir

Scottish contenders prepare for virtual battle

June 22 • 37 bands will lineup this weekend to lock entertainment horns to claim the prizes at the Whitburn Band Virtual Festival.

iN THE RED

4BR Monday Interview with Michael Brand

June 21 • 4BR talks to composer Michael Brand about the CD re-release of 'In the Red' — a musical drama based on the seminal book, 'The Ragged Trousered Philanthropists' by Robert Tressell.

brass in Concert

Breaking News: Brass in Concert draw postponed

June 21 • A reported case of Covid-19 has meant the draw for the event which was to have taken place today has been postponed.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Dobcross Silver Band

June 22 • The Dobcross Silver Band invite applications for the position of PRINCIPAL CORNET. . . Applicants must demonstrate playing competence and as important, the ability to lead by example and promote positive culture in a hard working, progressive environment.

Otterbourne Brass

June 22 • As Otterbourne Brass emerge from lockdown under new MD Mark Gibson, previously a principal cornet player with GUS, they have immediate vacancies for bass and trombone players. Other instruments may also apply.

Shipston Town Band

June 22 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Pro Cards »

Phillip Littlemore

GGSM, AoBBA Member
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Arranger, Teacher and Publisher

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top