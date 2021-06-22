4BR Tuesday Interview with James Gourlay

We catch up with the Scottish tuba virtuoso and MD of River City Brass to find more about musical and sporting life in Pennsylvania, and what the future holds — including for his beloved Scotland football team...

We've made the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to Pittsburgh where we are joined by tuba virtuoso and Director of Music of River City Brass Band, James Gourlay.

It follows the news that he is settling ever deeper roots in Pennsylvania with his promotion to the role of Director of Bands and Conductor in Residence at Duquesne University.

Long way

He's certainly come a long way from Methil in Fife and the Tullis Russell Band, but as he says, he thoroughly enjoying life in a city with a reputation for being such a vibrant centre for the arts and sports.

He also talks about his role with River City Brass and how he feels its so important to market brass bands well to attract a new post Covid-19 audience.

All that and he still has time to dance his support for the Scottish football team Euro 2020 efforts too...