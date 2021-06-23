Hybrid green light for UniBrass

An innovative solution has been found to ensure the UniBrass Championships can go ahead this weekend — and you can enjoy it in a hybrid way too...

The amended format UniBrass 2021 Championships will be held at Sheffield University on Saturday 26th June.

Due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19 11 bands will compete, either live or virtually across two sections — the first 'hybrid' approach to any brass band competition in the world.

Virtual and live

Virtual entries have been recorded in advance in one take — with performances verified on a video call with a member of the committee. These will be adjudicated in advance, with the outcomes given during the results ceremony. Live bands will compete as normal.

This year's adjudicators are Adam Cooke, Musical Director of the Fairey Band and Alexandra Kenyon the highly respected player and educator.





Attending

For those wishing to attend with strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidance Sheffield Students' Union is situated just off the A57, on Western Bank (S102TG).

There is car parking nearby at Q-Park Durham Road (S10 2JA) and the area accessible via bus (120, 51, 52, 52A) and tram (Yellow line — University Tram Stop).

The contest is free to attend and is not ticketed, and whilst there should be space for everyone, this is not guaranteed.

Audience members will need to go through a screening process on arrival, so it is recommended that people arrive earlier than the band you want to see.

Please be aware though that Covid-19 protocols will be in place — including the need for those wishing to attend to have a two negative lateral flow tests in the week prior to the contest, and evidence of a negative test within 48 hours of the contest will be required for admittance.

Streamed

The contest will be live streamed into the Students Union Bar, where people can also sit and through Brasspass.tv at a charge of £2.00.

The contest starts at 11.00am and will end around 6.00pm.

Draw:

The draw (approx timings):

11.00: Huddersfield

11.45: Leeds

12.30: Warwick

1.15: York

2.00: Nottingham

2.45: Virtual Bands

Lunch Break

3.20: Sheffield

4.05: Cambridge

4.50: Durham

5.30: Results

Live Stream

A live stream will be provided by BrassPass.tv at the cost of £2 for the full day.

Please check terms and conditions.