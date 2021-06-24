                 

Evans to light blue touch paper for Wingate's Fireworks display

Richard Evans will provide the narration to Wingates 'Fireworks' at their forthcoming 'Best of Brass Festival' appearance on the weekend.

Winagtes
  Richard Evans will provide the narration to the work

Thursday, 24 June 2021

        

The Wingates Band will ignite 'Fireworks' with their forthcoming appearance at the 'Best of Brass Festival' at Halifax on Saturday 3rd July.

1975 Open

It will be the band's musical celebration under MD Paul Andrews of their 1975 British Open victory which was directed by Richard Evans, with the performance given an added extra element of showmanship with Richard himself providing the rarely heard narration to the work.

To date it is the last of the band's seven British Open titles, although they made their last appearance at the contest as recently as 2019.

Premiere

Also included in their programme is a world premiere by composer Adam Taylor, entitled, 'Chant des Oiseaux', as well as other items from his talented compositional pen, whilst their featured soloist is their award winning flugel player Nicola Shaw with Rodney Newton's 'Dimitri'.

There is also the chance to hear the classic foxtrot 'Samun' by Robrecht and Debussy's wonderfully languid 'The Girl with the Flaxen Hair'.

        

