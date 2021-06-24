Youth Brass 2000 return to live performance

The title winning youth band has combined hard work and an innovative approach to ensure safety and enjoyment for their players on their performance return.

The multi-title winning Youth Brass 2000 Band has been keeping its young players busy during the challenging Covid-19 period by engaging in innovative ways to keep them musically engaged.

Following BBE guidance they moved from 'virtual' to 'live' outdoor rehearsals and more recently were able to gain access to venues that allowed them to undertake Covid-compliant socially distanced indoor rehearsals.

Correct advice

Speaking about the long awaited return, Band Chairman Don Collins told 4BR: "We took the correct advice and ensured that it was strictly adhered to — from sanitisers and a QR scanner at the entrance door to track and trace and post rehearsal cleaning regimes. It was hard work but well worth it."

Don revealed that the band will now undertake a short summer tour — a 'staycation' event to London that will replace what would have been a European trip to Austria.

Royal Parks

Working with appropriate agencies to once again meet full Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the band will head to London for four days in August to perform in the trio of Royal parks at Greenwich Park, Regent's Park and Hyde Park — all rounded off with visits to Planet Hollywood and The Hard Rock CafÃ©.

Don added: "We are also booked in at the Lyric Theatre to see the musical 'Six' whilst the final day will see the band take a trip to Tidworth Barracks to enjoy working with the British Army Brass Band in marching displays, masterclasses and workshops."

Testing testing

As part of their tour the band has linked up with their local NHS Trust to provide ongoing Covid-19 testing kit information and results.

Don said: "We will have 150 kits with us so that everyone can test before, during and after we return. We are more than happy to do this and we are delighted to link up with the NHS to do it."