                 

*
banner

News

Youth Brass 2000 return to live performance

The title winning youth band has combined hard work and an innovative approach to ensure safety and enjoyment for their players on their performance return.

yOUTH bRASS 2000
  The title winning band will undertake a short concert trip to London in August

Thursday, 24 June 2021

        

The multi-title winning Youth Brass 2000 Band has been keeping its young players busy during the challenging Covid-19 period by engaging in innovative ways to keep them musically engaged.

Following BBE guidance they moved from 'virtual' to 'live' outdoor rehearsals and more recently were able to gain access to venues that allowed them to undertake Covid-compliant socially distanced indoor rehearsals.

Correct advice

Speaking about the long awaited return, Band Chairman Don Collins told 4BR: "We took the correct advice and ensured that it was strictly adhered to — from sanitisers and a QR scanner at the entrance door to track and trace and post rehearsal cleaning regimes. It was hard work but well worth it."

Don revealed that the band will now undertake a short summer tour — a 'staycation' event to London that will replace what would have been a European trip to Austria.

Royal Parks

Working with appropriate agencies to once again meet full Covid-19 guidelines and regulations, the band will head to London for four days in August to perform in the trio of Royal parks at Greenwich Park, Regent's Park and Hyde Park — all rounded off with visits to Planet Hollywood and The Hard Rock CafÃ©.

Don added: "We are also booked in at the Lyric Theatre to see the musical 'Six' whilst the final day will see the band take a trip to Tidworth Barracks to enjoy working with the British Army Brass Band in marching displays, masterclasses and workshops."

the band will now undertake a short summer tour — a 'staycation' event to London that will replace what would have been a European trip to Austria4BR

Testing testing

As part of their tour the band has linked up with their local NHS Trust to provide ongoing Covid-19 testing kit information and results.

Don said: "We will have 150 kits with us so that everyone can test before, during and after we return. We are more than happy to do this and we are delighted to link up with the NHS to do it."

        

TAGS: Youth Brass 2000

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Carmen

4BR Thursday Interview with Mike Lovatt

June 24 • We talk Carmen and Billy May, cigars and Arturo Sandoval with Mike Lovatt as he puts the finishing touches to his latest recording project.

Childs

Childs steps down from Woodfalls role

June 24 • The nine year musical partnership between Dr Robert Childs and Woodfalls Band has reached its final chord.

Tennant

Funeral service details for Willie Tennant

June 24 • The funeral service details for the respected bandsman Willie Tenant have been announced.

Monatery

In a German monastery garden...

June 24 • The sound of music was heard in a local monastery garden recently with a great day long course that featured wonderful music — although not too quietly played...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Quintet Aerata - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

June 23 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 23 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Principle Cornet to to join their line up and lead the band as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Ibstock Brick Brass

June 23 • Ibstock Brick Brass, under the Musical Direction of Dave Lea, are looking for a Trombone player (position negotiable) to join their line up as they return back to rehearsals and contests post lockdown.

Pro Cards »

Alwyn Green

LRAM, LTCL
Conductor, composer, arranger, adjudicator, teacher and soloist

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top