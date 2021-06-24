                 

4BR Thursday Interview with Mike Lovatt

We talk Carmen and Billy May, cigars and Arturo Sandoval with Mike Lovatt as he puts the finishing touches to his latest recording project.

Carmen
  The new recording project will be premiered next month

Thursday, 24 June 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Thursday interview on 4BR and we have been able to link up again with trumpet star Mike Lovatt on his way into central London to do something he hasn't done in a while — back to the day job of playing again.

It also comes with the recent announcement of the forthcoming premiere of 'Carmen' — Suite for Brass, arranged by Colin Skinner and performed in homage to the iconic 1958 Billy May recording.

Inspiration

Mike talks about the inspiration and the way in which it was recorded, as well as as the premiere and the link it recalled for him of a thigh-rolled cigar with the great Arturo Sandoval.

Taster:

There is also a fantastic taster to enjoy at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GUUD4Hw8Xto

More information:

The premiere of 'Carmen' — Suite for Brass, will take place on Friday 16th July at 8.00pm on Mike's Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/2291829731144149

For more information go to: https://www.mikelovatt.co.uk/brass-pack

        

