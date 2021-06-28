                 

Richards calls time on Enderby progress

The successful three year musical partnership between Enderby Band and MD Ryan Richards has come to an end.

Monday, 28 June 2021

        

After enjoying a sustained three year period of success, the musical partnership between Enderby Band and Musical Director Ryan Richards has come to an end.

Success

A change in his professional career means that Ryan is unable to make the commitment he feels that is required with the band to maintain its progress.

He leaves with the Midlanders having enjoyed victories at the Midlands First Section Regional Championship, Bolsover and Shirebrook Entertainment Contests, as well claim podium finishes at Wychavon and Welsh Open — the latter leading to their first appearance at the British Open Spring Festival.

The band also enjoyed a successful return to the concert stage, whilst during the Covid-19 pandemic he led a proactive approach to engaging with members through regular Q&A sessions with leading banding personalities.

Brilliant and enjoyable

He told 4BR: "My career has taken a new turn which I'm delighted about, but sadly means I can't put the commitment in to giving the band what it deserves.

In the last three years I've enjoyed some of the best musical experiences I have so far in my banding career. Everyone at Enderby makes engagements and rehearsals genuinely brilliant and enjoyable".

In the last three years I've enjoyed some of the best musical experiences I have so far in my banding careerRyan Richards.

Memorable

In response to the news, Band Chairman, Ian Hayto told 4BR: "Obviously we are all gutted that Ryan is resigning, but we have to accept and understand the reason.

The last three years have been memorable, and Ryan has been key to everything we have done. He has shown exceptional ability as a conductor but we will also miss him as a person.

He added: "Everyone within the Enderby Band organisation hold him in the highest regard. We wish him well for all his future endeavours both in banding and professionally."

        

