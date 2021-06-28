                 

Summer sun adds to National Youth attractions

The National Youth and National Childrens' Bands of Great Britain will head for a sunny Repton School for their Summer Courses this year.

National Youth Band
  Hopefully the t-shirts will come in handy with some good weather for the concerts...

Monday, 28 June 2021

        

The National Childrens' and National Youth Brass Bands of Great Britain will hopefully enjoy their Summer Course under the batons Black Dyke Director of Music Prof Nicholas Childs and Cory Band MD, Philip Harper with extra rays of sunshine this year.

In house

The courses for both ensembles will be the first 'in-house' residential experiences since the musical lockdown imposed by Covid-19, and follows a highly successful 'hybrid' Easter Course in Manchester, Malvern and London led by Ian Porthouse.

British weather permitting, the Summer Courses will also end with open air concerts on 30th July and 7th August, offering a great chance for family members and supporters to come along and enjoy the talents of some of the finest young brass band players in the UK.

The Summer Courses are returning to Repton this year with their usual mix of inspirational musical leadership and tuition, great music and plenty of fun.

Solo award

This year the prestigious Harry Mortimer Solo Competition will also welcome NYBBGB alumnus Captain Sam Hairsine from the Royal Marines, with the winner of the competition being given the opportunity to perform in concert with the world famous Band of the Royal Marines.

He told 4BR: "It's such a great competition and it will be lovely to be on the 'other side' after competing as a member, whilst bolstering the ever developing relationship that the NYBBGB has with the Royal Marines Band Service."

Speaking about the forthcoming course, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley, told 4BR: "Following on from the successful hybrid Easter Course we will again will work tirelessly to provide a safe, welcoming and inclusive residential experience.

As part of this, the outdoor picnic concerts led by Nicholas Childs and Philip Harper will be a bit different from normal, but I'm sure both the players and the audience will love them."

Free concerts

The National Childrens' Band will perform their concert on the 30th July at Repton School in Derbyshire following to complete their week long course, whilst the Youth Band will also perform there on 7th August to round off their week long experience.

Family members, friends and supporters are being encouraged to come along to the free events, with. You can sign up, bring a picnic blanket, favourite food and drink to listen to the wonderful music in COVID security.

Tickets will be free of charge but we will be asking for donations towards our 2022 Bursary Fund to ensure we help as many young people as possible to enjoy the unique NYBBGB family experienceMark Bromley

Bursary Fund support

Mark Bromley added: "To sign up and reserve a place at the concerts please visit the 'What's On' page of our website.

Tickets will be free of charge but we will be asking for donations towards our 2022 Bursary Fund which has recently launched on 'Just Giving' to ensure we help as many young people as possible to enjoy the unique NYBBGB family experience."

https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/NYBBGBBursaryFund2022

For more information, visit: www.nybbgb.org

        

