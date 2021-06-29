4BR Tuesday Interview with Dean Jones

We talk to the respected Salvationist composer about his latest venture — bringing music into the heart of very different communities — from private homes to care homes and even to business offices...

It's the Tuesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by the hugely respected composer both for the Salvationist and secular banding movements

After working with the Salvation Army for 20 years in their music department, Dean Jones has now taken his skills to help others in a very different way.

He has set up a new company called 'Glorifico' — a nice nod to one his most famous works, 'Glorifico Aeternum'.

It's a Nationwide start-up company which will give businesses the opportunity to take part in music workshops that help improve individual wellbeing and enrich creativity as well as the corporate social responsibility to the community around them.

He talks about the idea behind his new venture and who and what it is targeted at — with a special emphasis on helping those caring for, and those with dementia, as well as promoting wellbeing in the business workplace.

He also tells us that he is still open to write for brass bands again — after waiting a little longer than usual for his latest work to be premiered by the ISB.

To find out more about Glorifico go to: www.glorifico.co.uk or email Dean directly at: dean@glorifico.co.uk