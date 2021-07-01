                 

*
banner

News

Pershore to be heard on-line this year

The popular Pershore Festival of Brass will be a virtual event this year — but still packed with great music making.

Pershore
  The wonderful festival is usually held in the town of Pershore each year

Thursday, 01 July 2021

        

The popular Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival is to be held as a virtual event again this year due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

It follows the successful hosting of the festival in the same way in 2020, with supporters able to again view this year's YouTube performances from a host of bands for free.

Opening fanfare

The traditional opening fanfare will be heard on the stroke of 10.00am on Saturday 3rd July by players from Langley Band, with the 18 performances posted every 15 or 30 minutes throughout the day. They will remain available to enjoy until 10.00pm on Sunday 4th July.

The bands involved were asked to provide either a 15-minute or 30-minute video production.

Ingenuity

A spokesperson stated: "There will be some new material that was not shown last year. However, Covid restrictions have meant it has not been possible for many brass bands to practice so new material may involve some ingenuity."

4BR was informed that these may include videos recorded at live events before Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, whilst others may be from previous 'lockdown' video productions. There are also contributions from bands that would not usually participate in Pershore Midsummer Brass.

2022 return

The spokesperson added: "The committee are organising a live Pershore Midsummer Brass for 2022, with the hope that things will be back to normal by then. If anyone is interested in helping, please do get in touch.

No brass band experience required, just a tuba case full of enthusiasm!"

Participating bands:

A W Parker (Drybrook)
Arrow Valley Brass
Avonbank Brass
Bretforton Silver
City of Coventry
Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass
Gloucestershire Constabulary
Jaguar Land Rover
Langley band
Langley Community Band
Malvern Hills Brass
Shipston Town
Shirley Band
SPAL Sovereign
Stour Concert Brass
Stourport on Severn
Tewksbury Town
Worcester City Brass
Worcester Concert Brass

To enjoy:

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC74nqyiGNkMI4irH96Rn86w

For further information go to:

https://www.pershoremidsummerbrass.org/
https://www.facebook.com/pershore-midsummer-brass
https://twitter.com/PershoreBrass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Tom Redmond

4BR Thursday Interview with Tom Redmond

July 1 • We catch up with Tom Redmond to find out more about what's been happening at Chetham's School of Music... from Big Phat Brass with Mike Lovatt to post Covid education...

Hammonds

Hammonds set to premiere Heaton work

July 1 • Wilfred Heaton's 'Pilgrim Variations' will form part of Hammonds programme at the Best of Brass Festival in Halifax this weekend.

Van gogh

Vincent van Gogh was once 'ere

July 1 • A fantastic piece of amateur archive detective work has revealed that the great Dutch painter was once a member of a Dutch wind band that soon became a brass band.

Boot

These boots were made for working...

July 1 • Brass Bands England Bootcamps aimed at getting banding governance shining...

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Avonbank (Evesham) Brass Band

July 1 • Avonbank is seeking Solo Baritone and Eb bass players to join this lively Second Section band. With a full Summer and Autumn concert programme in the Worcestershire area ahead you'll be busy but in good company! Come on! We need you!

Kippax Band

July 1 • Kippax Band are looking to recruit a Flugel Horn or Cornet player, and due to relocation a Bass Trombone player. These positions will be available after our trip to Cheltenham to represent Yorkshire in the 3rd section finals.

DIGGLE BAND

July 1 • Diggle Band. Have vacancies for Solo cornet players to join our friendly committed band. Rehearsals are Tuesday evening 7.45 at Diggle Band Club. We offer a sensible mixture of concerts and contests.

Pro Cards »

David Barringer

BMus(Homs)
Conductor and Adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top