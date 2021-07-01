Pershore to be heard on-line this year

The popular Pershore Festival of Brass will be a virtual event this year — but still packed with great music making.

The popular Pershore Midsummer Brass Festival is to be held as a virtual event again this year due to the ongoing restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

It follows the successful hosting of the festival in the same way in 2020, with supporters able to again view this year's YouTube performances from a host of bands for free.

Opening fanfare

The traditional opening fanfare will be heard on the stroke of 10.00am on Saturday 3rd July by players from Langley Band, with the 18 performances posted every 15 or 30 minutes throughout the day. They will remain available to enjoy until 10.00pm on Sunday 4th July.

The bands involved were asked to provide either a 15-minute or 30-minute video production.

Ingenuity

A spokesperson stated: "There will be some new material that was not shown last year. However, Covid restrictions have meant it has not been possible for many brass bands to practice so new material may involve some ingenuity."



4BR was informed that these may include videos recorded at live events before Covid-19 restrictions were imposed, whilst others may be from previous 'lockdown' video productions. There are also contributions from bands that would not usually participate in Pershore Midsummer Brass.





2022 return

The spokesperson added: "The committee are organising a live Pershore Midsummer Brass for 2022, with the hope that things will be back to normal by then. If anyone is interested in helping, please do get in touch.

No brass band experience required, just a tuba case full of enthusiasm!"

Participating bands:

A W Parker (Drybrook)

Arrow Valley Brass

Avonbank Brass

Bretforton Silver

City of Coventry

Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass

Gloucestershire Constabulary

Jaguar Land Rover

Langley band

Langley Community Band

Malvern Hills Brass

Shipston Town

Shirley Band

SPAL Sovereign

Stour Concert Brass

Stourport on Severn

Tewksbury Town

Worcester City Brass

Worcester Concert Brass





To enjoy:

To enjoy go to: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC74nqyiGNkMI4irH96Rn86w



For further information go to:

https://www.pershoremidsummerbrass.org/

https://www.facebook.com/pershore-midsummer-brass

https://twitter.com/PershoreBrass