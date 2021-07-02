                 

Binns days at Hebden Bridge

Grimethorpe Colliery's trombone player Chris Binns will also take on the role of Musical Director of Hebden Bridge Band.

Hebden Bridge
  The Yorkshire Band has announced the new appointment

Friday, 02 July 2021

        

Hebden Bridge Band has announced the appointment of appointment of Chris Binns as their new Musical Director.

The high respected principal trombone of Grimethorpe Colliery Band has agreed to take on the roll as the band returns to full time post-Covid rehearsals and works towards their appearance at the Cheltenham National Finals.

Welcome

Speaking to 4BR about the appointment, Band Chairman, Ian Plant told 4BR: "It's great to welcome such a talented and enthusiastic musician to help us move on from what had been a difficult year for all bands.

We are excited at the prospect of returning to full rehearsals and preparing for the National finals later in the year."

It's great to welcome such a talented and enthusiastic musician to help us move on from what had been a difficult year for all bandsHebden Bridge Band

President remembered

The last year has been particularly difficult for the Yorkshire band with the death of their President, Derek Tiller — a former player, conductor, librarian and supporter over many years.

Band member Steve Gardner, who knew him well told 4BR: "Rehearsals will never seem the same without the ever present Derek, or 'Del' as he was known, but we hope to welcome a couple of new players in the cornet and horn sections and do him proud at the finals — and we are sure he would highly approve of the appointment of Chris."

        

