Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 24

The team are joined by the brass band couple Kathleen Gaspoz and Philippe Schwartz.

Gaspoz
  The duo are the guests for this week's show

Friday, 02 July 2021

        

Today (Friday 2nd July) sees the penultimate episode of the current season of Besson Fridays at Home with Phil, Roger and Steve joined by guests Kathleen Gaspoz and Philippe Schwartz.

Brass band couple

The cornet and euphonium stars are very much a brass band couple and have just celebrated their second wedding anniversary. They originally met when they were playing for Brighouse & Rastrick as they prepared to appear at the European Brass Band Championships in Ostende in 2017.

As the pandemic began the couple set up home in Luxembourg where Phillipe has been very active as a player and teacher as well as studying for a Masters degree in conducting, whilst Kathleen has made a welcome return to serious playing, balancing it with her successful career in finance.

Both also studied at the RNCM in Manchester so we get to hear about their time there — including Roger describing Kathleen's superb performances, whilst Steve recalls Philippe's quite unique achievement in gaining a 100% mark in his Masters recital.

Audio and video

All this and we have some outstanding audio and video of the couple playing and find out more about the emergence of a new brass band at the conservatory in Luxembourg where Phillipe teaches.

So after performing with Grimethorpe and Brighouse amongst others, would they entertain the thought of coming back to the UK at any point? Find out tonight at 6.00pm.

Enjoy:

Go to: All this and more in this week's superb Episode 24 of Besson Fridays at Home

