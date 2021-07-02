4BR Friday Interview with Arfon Owen

We catch up with the Welsh horn star to find out more about his fantastic Norwegian youth band project that brings brass band and hip-hop music together on a single which is being released later today.

For the Friday interview with find out more from Arfon Owen about the fantastic project undertaken by Viba Bondebrass youth band from Norway and Stavanger hip-hop artist VIXXN.

They will break a new genre barrier for brass banding later today (5.00pm BST) hip-hop single entitled 'Aeren fra Jodd'.

It's a real coup for the youngster in the band — as VIXXN is not only regarded as one of the coolest music artists in Norway, but they also were involved in the process of coming up with the themes that are explored on the release, the music and the presentation.

Arfon tells us all about it...

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/vibaabondebrass