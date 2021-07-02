                 

*
banner

News

4BR Friday Interview with Arfon Owen

We catch up with the Welsh horn star to find out more about his fantastic Norwegian youth band project that brings brass band and hip-hop music together on a single which is being released later today.

Viba
  The single is being released today

Friday, 02 July 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

For the Friday interview with find out more from Arfon Owen about the fantastic project undertaken by Viba Bondebrass youth band from Norway and Stavanger hip-hop artist VIXXN.

They will break a new genre barrier for brass banding later today (5.00pm BST) hip-hop single entitled 'Aeren fra Jodd'.

It's a real coup for the youngster in the band — as VIXXN is not only regarded as one of the coolest music artists in Norway, but they also were involved in the process of coming up with the themes that are explored on the release, the music and the presentation.

Arfon tells us all about it...

To find out more go to: https://www.facebook.com/vibaabondebrass

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Theatre

Confusion plays out at rescheduled Best of Brass Festival

July 2 • Fairey follow Brighouse & Rastrick by withdrawing from the Best of Brass Festival in Halifax as organisers issue statement of their offer of alternative mitigations to Calderdale Council.

Viba

4BR Friday Interview with Arfon Owen

July 2 • We catch up with the Welsh horn star to find out more about his fantastic Norwegian youth band project that brings brass band and hip-hop music together on a single which is being released later today.

Gaspoz

Besson Fridays at Home: Episode 24

July 2 • The team are joined by the brass band couple Kathleen Gaspoz and Philippe Schwartz.

Hebden Bridge

Binns days at Hebden Bridge

July 2 • Grimethorpe Colliery's trombone player Chris Binns will also take on the role of Musical Director of Hebden Bridge Band.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Crewe Brass

July 2 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass and a Tenor Horn, positions negotiable. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you !. www.crewebrass.com

Crewe Brass

July 2 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for Cornets. Positions negotiable with principal cornet available. So if you fancy the challenge of the top chair, front or back row, then simply email the Band.

Shipston Town Band

July 1 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Pro Cards »

Alan Duguid

BA (Hons), PGDipMus, PGCE
Conductor, Composer, Adjudicator (ABBA)

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top