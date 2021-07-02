                 

News

Confusion plays out at rescheduled Best of Brass Festival

Fairey follow Brighouse & Rastrick by withdrawing from the Best of Brass Festival in Halifax as organisers issue statement of their offer of alternative mitigations to Calderdale Council.

Theatre
  The theatre has a reduced capacity of around 270 people for the event

Friday, 02 July 2021

        

The Best of Brass Festival being promoted by event organisers IBB Media has been hit by further confusion following an announcement made by BrassPass.tv on its Facebook page of further changes to its schedule of events — less than 24 hours before the first band was to have taken to the stage at Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

Reschedule

It follows a statement that was released on the BrassPass Facebook page at around 6.00pm this evening (Friday 2nd July) which stated that the Fairey Band had "reluctantly withdrawn" due to "the stipulation" that bell covers must be used.

It has meant that the schedule of performances has been changed with the JSVB Legacy Band now opening the festival at 11.00am, with Wingates, who were due to open proceedings now following them on at 12.30pm.

Tom Hutchinson's solo recital will take place at 2.00pm, followed by Hammonds at 3.20pm and Black Dyke at 4.50pm.

Fairey rehearsal

4BR understands that after Fairey were informed alongside the other bands of the IBB Media Risk Assessment on 26th June, they rehearsed using bell covers at their rehearsal on Wednesday 30th, but found that they could not perform with them to the standard they wished and with the associated problems linked to the repertoire they were due to perform.

It is understood that IBB Media was informed within the next 24 hours of the band's decision to withdraw.

Refund confusion

There was also further confusion after it emerged that there were differing statements issued in respect to the refund of 20% offered on the ticket price by BrassPass due to the reduction in the number of performances.

The Facebook statement from BrassPass at around 6.00pm said that they would write to ticket holders "offering them to apply" for the reduction if they feel the reduced line up does not offer the same value for money.

However, in a statement issued by the Victoria Theatre at around 8.30pm it said that the promoter "has agreed to offer a 20% refund on the ticket price and if people feel the reduced line up does not offer the same value for money they "can visit the box office on Saturday 3rd July to arrange your 20% refund".

BrassPass statement

The BrassPass statement at around 6.00pm said:

"We are looking forward to the Best of Brass Festival tomorrow at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax.

The stipulation from Calderdale Council that bell covers must be used stays in place despite tireless efforts from both the organisers and BBE in trying to get this decision overturned.

Alternative mitigations were put in place and presented including input from DCMS and Public Health England, and local MP Craig Whittaker, but no alternatives were accepted.

As a result of this, the Fairey Band has reluctantly withdrawn.

We have therefore condensed the performance times of the five remaining fabulous performances as follows:

11.00am: The JSVB Legacy Band
12.30pm: Wingates Band
2.00pm: Tom Hutchinson solo recital
3.20pm: Hammonds Band
4.50pm: Black Dyke Band

As promoters, we shall be writing to ticket holders offering them to apply for a 20% refund in ticket price, as we originally advertised seven performances, if they feel the reduced line up does not offer the same value for money.

Despite the huge challenges we have faced in even getting the event on, we remain fully committed to it and are looking forward to hearing live brass bands performing together for the first time in the UK for over 16 months as I hope everyone else is."

Comment

4BR has also contacted Calderdale Council and the management of Halifax Theatre for comment.

It is understood that they were only made aware of the press statement from BrassPass after it was issued this evening.

        

