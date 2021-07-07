Yamaha launches podcast series

A brand new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast series has been launched — hosted by Phoebe Eley and featuring stars such as Katrina Marzella and Louis Dowdeswell.

Yamaha has launched a new podcast series which will be made available across all social media platforms that will offer unique insights from Yamaha artists discussing their personal and musical journeys.

A spokesperson told 4BR: "From performing in the Queen Mother's living room and at the world's highest altitude concert to playing a Messaein clarinet concerto with the composer in the front row, Yamaha's new Artist Insights podcasts take the listener to the very heart of what it is to be a musician, and the opportunities that music presents to make an impact in the world."

The series will be presented by Royal Academy graduate and broadcast presenter Phoebe Eley, with each edition featuring a different musician.

Range of stars

Phoebe will explore a range of subjects from her guest's earliest musical inspirations, through their most memorable career highlights to the advice that they'd give to their younger selves.

The series aims to provide conversations that cover personal as well as musical development, with the artists explaining what they've learned about themselves, where their music has taken them and the extraordinary experiences that have occurred along the way.

Line-up

The first episodes in the new series feature trumpet star Louis Dowdeswell (broadcast on 7th July); saxophonist and extreme athlete HÃ¥kon Erlandsen (14th July); star baritone player Katrina Marzella (21st July); clarinet virtuoso and conductor Michael Collins (28th July), and renowned trumpet soloist Jereoen Berwaerts (4th August).

Genre-busting singer, songwriter and cellist Ayanna Witter-Johnson has already been featured (30th June).

And although every story is different, the joy of collaborating with others is a common theme, along with the desire to inspire and educate the next generation of players and the commitment necessary to connect with an audience, with truth and authenticity.

It's about the remarkable and life-enhancing journeys that music can take us on, and not just the exceptional and talented musicians featured here Yamaha

Journeys

Commenting on behalf of Yamaha, Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "The Artists Insight podcast series isn't about Yamaha musical instruments.

It's about the remarkable and life-enhancing journeys that music can take us on, and not just the exceptional and talented musicians featured here.

Their stories will resonate with anyone who's ever picked up an instrument and, we hope, inspire them to continue their own musical journeys and tell their own stories."

Find out more

To find out more about the artists and the podcasts

https://yamaha.io/3gWl9dj

Trailer:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/19LWufK0o8nzlqREE2y6Ol?go=1&utm_source=embed_v3&t=0&nd=1