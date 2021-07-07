Brighouse look for open and honest dialogue from Brass Bands England

Brighouse & Rastrick has written an open letter to Brass Bands England asking for the organisation to enter into "open and honest dialogue"following what they believe was an inference in a statement in a published article that implied that a recent broadcast concert appearance had "broken DCMS rules."
The West Riding Band has asked for a "full and frank retraction and apology to the band"for what they believe were, "their thinly veiled attacks on us".
It follows their self-promoted, live broadcast concert appearance at Brighouse Methodist Church on Saturday 12th June, and a statement given as part of BBE's latest reiteration of DMS guidance, the contents of which were published on 4BR on 16th June. In the open letter from its General Committee, the band acknowledges that, "whilst BBE did not mention B&R directly by name, those reading and commenting on the article clearly inferred that it was the band's live streamed concert at Brighouse Methodist Church on Saturday 12th June that was being criticised." They add: "Further discussions since its publication have confirmed this. If B&R were not one of the bands that BBE were criticising, they should clarify this immediately to avoid bringing the name of the Brighouse & Rastrick Band into further disrepute." The band stated that the "event was fully risk assessed in line with DCMS rules and B&R are proud to lead by example in getting back to live performances in a safe and extremely considered manner." It goes onto to say: "Publishing an article such as this could have potentially damaging consequences for the band; relationships with future players, sponsors or promoters could be jeopardised and the band's integrity could be undermined." The extensive letter also states that they believe that "â€¦Brass Bands England is not a governing body and the brass band community is not a regulated industry, nor an autocracy. There is no democracy in the governance of banding except within each individual band. It appears to us as though this is an attempt to stoke conflict and division within the banding community and to empower individuals with the false belief that bands can be held accountable to them." In giving examples of what they undertook in respect to the broadcast they add: "To assert that rules were broken is simply incorrect and to imply that Brighouse & Rastrick were not showing respect to the wider banding community is also just not true. Had they taken the time to enquire with us they may have known more. They conclude: "B&R would welcome an open and honest dialogue with BBE in the future, after a full and frank retraction and apology to the band, which should be made as publicly as their thinly veiled attacks on us were published." 4BR has contacted Brass Bands England for their response, which they stated would be made in due course.
Fully risk assessed
In the open letter, Brighouse & Rastrick state that the contents of the article were "published without showing the professional courtesy to speak to anyone involved in the organisation of the band. This is utterly unacceptable from an organisation of which we are a paying member."
Extensive
The band stated that the "event was fully risk assessed in line with DCMS rules and B&R are proud to lead by example in getting back to live performances in a safe and extremely considered manner."4BR
Frank retraction
It follows their self-promoted, live broadcast concert appearance at Brighouse Methodist Church on Saturday 12th June, and a statement given as part of BBE's latest reiteration of DMS guidance, the contents of which were published on 4BR on 16th June.
In the open letter from its General Committee, the band acknowledges that, "whilst BBE did not mention B&R directly by name, those reading and commenting on the article clearly inferred that it was the band's live streamed concert at Brighouse Methodist Church on Saturday 12th June that was being criticised."
They add: "Further discussions since its publication have confirmed this. If B&R were not one of the bands that BBE were criticising, they should clarify this immediately to avoid bringing the name of the Brighouse & Rastrick Band into further disrepute."
The band stated that the "event was fully risk assessed in line with DCMS rules and B&R are proud to lead by example in getting back to live performances in a safe and extremely considered manner."
It goes onto to say: "Publishing an article such as this could have potentially damaging consequences for the band; relationships with future players, sponsors or promoters could be jeopardised and the band's integrity could be undermined."
The extensive letter also states that they believe that "â€¦Brass Bands England is not a governing body and the brass band community is not a regulated industry, nor an autocracy. There is no democracy in the governance of banding except within each individual band.
It appears to us as though this is an attempt to stoke conflict and division within the banding community and to empower individuals with the false belief that bands can be held accountable to them."
In giving examples of what they undertook in respect to the broadcast they add: "To assert that rules were broken is simply incorrect and to imply that Brighouse & Rastrick were not showing respect to the wider banding community is also just not true. Had they taken the time to enquire with us they may have known more.
They conclude: "B&R would welcome an open and honest dialogue with BBE in the future, after a full and frank retraction and apology to the band, which should be made as publicly as their thinly veiled attacks on us were published."
4BR has contacted Brass Bands England for their response, which they stated would be made in due course.