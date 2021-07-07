                 

*
banner

News

4BR Wednesday Interview with Wantage Band

We catch up with Julia Trinder of the Wantage Band organisation to find out more about their ambitious plans to raise over £450,000 to add to their foundation of their ongoing success.

Wantage
  The band is looking to expand on its foundations in the community in more ways than one...

Wednesday, 07 July 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Julia Trinder from the Wantage Band organisation.

It follows the news published on 4BR today that they have just announced ambitious plans to build on the very foundations on which they make music in the heart of their local community.

They are looking to raise over £450,000 to add an extension to their rehearsal headquarters to provide a larger performance hall and two additional tuition rooms, and have already raised over £200,000.

Now they are in the process of applying for grants and donations to reach their ambitious target in the hope it will be completed in time to celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary in 2022.

Julia tells us more and how she became involved...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

River City Brass

River City Brass prepares for concert returns

July 8 • After their enforced Covid-19 break, the 40th anniversary of River City Brass Band will be celebrated by a season of concerts.

Marsden

All that jazz — hopefully...

July 8 • The Marsden Jazz Festival aims to be back later this year — but its needs support.

lbba

Leicestershire Brass Band Association contest postponed

July 8 • Venue problems lead to postponement of popular band contest.

GBBA

Gloucester BBA Contest looks set for November

July 8 • The popular own-choice contest is earmarked for November with action from Championship to unregistered level.

What's on »

Black Dyke Band - Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Saturday 3 July • 2 Fountain St, Halifax HX1 1BP

Black Dyke Band - Ripon City Band at Ripon Cathedral

Sunday 4 July • Minster Road,Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1QS

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Friday 9 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chelmsford Silver Band

July 8 • Principal Cornet. Friendly, active and non-competition band established 70 years performing regularly in Chelmsford and Essex. Rehearsals are well attended with average of 28 players and held on Wednesday evenings at Broomfield Methodist Church Chelmsford

CINDERFORD BAND

July 4 • Cinderford Band under the baton of Mr. Chris Howley are looking to recruit cornets/trombones and a kit percussionist to strengthen the ranks of our friendly 2nd section band. Rehearsals take place on Sundays 7pm to 9pm and Wednesdays 8pm to 10pm.

Crewe Brass

July 2 • Crewe Brass, a progressive and highly motivated 3rd Section Band are looking for an Eb Bass and a Tenor Horn, positions negotiable. So if you fancy a new challenge then simply email the Band, we'd love to hear from you !. www.crewebrass.com

Pro Cards »

James McLeod

BMus (hons)
Euphonium Soloist, Teacher and Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top