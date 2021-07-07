4BR Wednesday Interview with Wantage Band

We catch up with Julia Trinder of the Wantage Band organisation to find out more about their ambitious plans to raise over £450,000 to add to their foundation of their ongoing success.

It's the Wednesday interview on 4BR and we are joined by Julia Trinder from the Wantage Band organisation.

It follows the news published on 4BR today that they have just announced ambitious plans to build on the very foundations on which they make music in the heart of their local community.

They are looking to raise over £450,000 to add an extension to their rehearsal headquarters to provide a larger performance hall and two additional tuition rooms, and have already raised over £200,000.

Now they are in the process of applying for grants and donations to reach their ambitious target in the hope it will be completed in time to celebrate the organisation's 50th anniversary in 2022.

Julia tells us more and how she became involved...