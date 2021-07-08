River City Brass prepares for concert returns

After their enforced Covid-19 break, the 40th anniversary of River City Brass Band will be celebrated by a season of concerts.

River City Brass will be making their long awaited return to the concert stage under the baton James Gourlay later this year — and just in time to start their 40th anniversary celebrations.

The band which was formed in 1981 has become a hugely successful part of the Pittsburgh arts and music scene, and although hit hard by the restrictions and lockdowns of Covid-19 in the past year or so, has ensured that it has stayed in touch with its supporter base.

Just in time

Speaking to 4BR, Director of Marketing, Andrew Blight said: "It has been a tough year but we're delighted we are coming through it just in time to celebrate our 40th anniversary."

Such has been the communal approach to ensuring the band's return that that during the period of inactivity budgets were voluntarily cut — including the Director Music James Gourlay taking a 30% reduction in his salary.

However, thanks to the hard work and support of those linked to all levels of the organisation the return to the contest stage will see the band at full strength with a series of five concerts all in advanced planning.

Celebration

Andrew added: "Our fans will enjoy the same band that won their hearts before anyone had heard of Covid-19. RCB's first ever concert was in November of 1981, so we'll be celebrating 40 years of great music all season long!

We have a remarkable history, but our future looks bright too, which is why we've titled this season, 'The Roaring 40s!'."

Concert themes

It will see the band perform a special 'Birthday Bash' concert in November featuring great swing numbers, followed in December and then March 2022 with their regular 'Christmas Brasstacular' and 'Celtic Connections' events — both of which have become 'must see' concerts for families.

That will be followed by a 'Brass to the Future' in the April featuring music chosen by the band's large supporter base, before they finish the season with 'Resilience' celebrating a return to music making in Pittsburgh and beyond.

Composition prize

Andrew added: "Those last two concerts will also feature works by finalists in our first-ever River City Brass New Composition Prize.

Aspiring composers from around the world will be invited to compete and the winner will be chosen by the RCB audience, so watch out for details!"

James Gourlay taster:

https://www.facebook.com/rivercitybrass/videos/214620663852281

http://www.rivercitybrass.org/