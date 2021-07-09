                 

Scottish Festival of Brass open and challenging for take off

Perth Concert Hall will host the Scottish Open and Band Supplies Challenge contests later this year — and the Scottish Brass Band Association is looking for even more entries.

pERTH
  Perth Concert Hall will host the Scottish Festival of Brass

Friday, 09 July 2021

        

4BR has been informed that preparations are well underway for this year's Scottish Festival of Brass.

Entry forms are available for bands wishing to participate in the Scottish Open and Band Supplies Challenge contests on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th November respectively at the Perth Concert Hall.

Steven Mead and Paul Holland will be adjudicating both competitions.

Inclusive

The Scottish Brass Band Association has confirmed that whilst there is no specific Youth Festival event this year, it is hoped to organise a similar occasion at a later date.

However, young people will still be actively involved over what they hope will be a fully inclusive Festival weekend, as groups and bands will be invited to perform and be included in workshops and masterclasses grant- funded by Creative Scotland.

It is also planned to provide free tickets to the contests for youth players.

Entry forms

Scottish Open entry forms are available at:
https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=166

Band Supplies Challenge entry forms are available at: https://www.sbba.org.uk/events?event=164

A two day Festival now allows us to deliver an inclusive, financially viable event, being mindful of the position bands will find themselves in come NovemberSBBA

Financially viable

SBBA President Carrie Boax told 4BR: "We are delighted with the plans for live music making at this year's Scottish Festival of Brass, especially after we had to cancel the event last year because of Covid-19.

A two day Festival now allows us to deliver an inclusive, financially viable event, being mindful of the position bands will find themselves in come November."

Carrie added: "Although our sponsorship of the Scottish Open has been substantially reduced this year which has unfortunately resulted in less prize money being on offer.

However, we hope a greater motivation to participate in the event will be the opportunity to return to some form of normality, play live music and catch up with old friends."

She concluded: "Once again, I am grateful to our band family for their continued support and understanding of our position as we aim to return to banding and host a successful event that all musicians can enjoy."

        

