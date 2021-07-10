Grand, Grand, Grand, Grand Whit Friday outcome by Foden's

The Foden's online Whit Friday contest raised over £4,000 for the two Whit Friday circuit organisers to help their efforts to return in 2022.

Thanks to the generosity of competing bands and audience donations, the Foden's Online Whit Friday contest has raised over £4,000 to be split evenly between the Tameside and Saddleworth Organising Committees to help the return their traditional events in 2022.

Presentation

Bob Rodgers, Chairman of the organisers of the Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday contests recently visited a Foden's rehearsal where he was presented with a cheque raised a total of £4040.78 by Darren Lea (event organiser) and Michael Fowles (contest adjudicator).

It was another timely boost for Saddleworth & Oldham Whit Friday events following the news of the Queen's Award for Voluntary Service, which marked the work and dedication of over 300 volunteers who have kept the contests going in their areas over many years.

2022 return

Bob said: "It gives me great pleasure to accept this cheque. The money will boost our ever-decreasing funds and ensure we are able to cover the necessary on-costs without putting pressure on individual contests.

With the money in the bank we can now look forward to planning a great 2022 contest series."

He added: "I would like to thank Foden's for providing us all with such a wonderful contest to enjoy in the comfort of our own homes. A great deal of hard work must have gone into this production and it was so good to hear those familiar Whit Friday sounds once again."

Privilege

Speaking on behalf of the 'Friends of Tameside Whit Friday Contest Committee', Adam Pickles added: "It's a privilege to have been part of the Foden's online contest which was a huge success.

The donations will help towards the smooth running and the longevity of the Tameside contests in years to come. We would like to thank all the bands that took part and we hope to see everyone at the Tameside events in 2022."

Despite the lack of 'live' contests this year Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council continued its financial support for the events by awarding £600 in prize money for podium finishers in the Youth Section category.

Thanks

Speaking about their support, Tameside Council's Executive Member for Culture, Cllr Leanne Feeley, said: "We were delighted to be able to offer the prizes. Youth players will be the backbone of banding in the future and through the youth prizes we are supporting banding at a fundamental level. "

In response Foden's Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "Foden's would like to thank the various bands, sponsors and individuals who supported this year's event.

It was a resounding success and showed just how much people value the Whit Friday tradition."