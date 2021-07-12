4BR Monday Interview with Owen Farr

We manage to catch up with the Besson tenor horn virtuoso before he flies across the Irish Sea to the Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School where he will undertaking a recital recording of works by Paganini

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

The Fermanagh/Tyrone Brass Band Summer School kick off on Thursday 15th with a recording of works by Paganini performed by Owen Farr accompanied by Charles Fyffe in the Enniskillen St Marcartans Catherdral.

To be released at a later date, the recital will feature works from Owen's 'Demonic Virtuoso' CD as well as him talking about the fascinating life of the world's first pop star performer — a man who could make women faint with his playing.

Owen also talks about the course and how much he is looking forward to it — and how he has found out more about about the great violin virtuoso, his life and crafty way of tuning the violin to his own needs — which has been helpful to Owen in mastering his fearsome works.