Band Camp receives financial boost

The UniBrass Foundation's popular Band Camp Summer School has received a dual boost of financial help as it looks to attract even more people to its course.

Band Camp
Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

The UniBrass foundation will benefit from new funding sources to help it deliver an exciting new playing and social experience for young musicians.

Summer school

Band Camp, the new summer school for students and those aged 18-25, has received a grant of £14,980 from Arts Council England as well as an additional £981 from Ecclesfield Parish Council, the local council for the course accommodation.

This year's 5-night course near Sheffield will run from Wednesday 25th — Monday 30th August and is open to any brass or percussion player aged 18-25 (including school leavers, university students, or those not at university), as well as anyone over 25 currently in higher education.

Enhance opportunity

Band Camp will involve a mixture of full band rehearsals, sectionals, workshops, and performances, with other guest artists to be announced soon. The new sources of income will allow organisers to enhance the musical tutoring included in the course and incorporate several workshop opportunities into the programme.

Along with Musical Director David Thornton, tutors have been confirmed as Steve Jones (Cory), Brett Baker (Black Dyke), Sam Fisher, and BBE Brass Foundations specialists Helen Minshall, Paul McLaughlin and Sheila Allen.

Performance opportunities include a concert at Sheffield Cathedral, and outdoor events at Sheffield's bustling Barkers Pool Square and Hathersage's beautiful 1930s outdoor swimming pool.

New work

The programme will also include a world premiere of a new work, entitled 'Revolution' by John Frith.

UniBrass trustee Alex Parker told 4BR: "We have been really pleased with the popularity of Band Camp, with over 30 participants already signed up. Now that we have received this financial boost, we will be able to make it an event to really remember."

In true UniBrass style, participants can expect an enjoyable balance of musical and social activities. It will be a musically beneficial week with interesting repertoire and performance opportunities alongside excursions, outdoor activities, and plenty of evening entertainment.

Important addition

Musical Director David Thornton added: "Right from the outset, the UniBrass initiative has been an important addition to the brass band calendar. The UniBrass contest has already injected energy and drive into band activity and now Band Camp will extend that work.

I'm looking forward to a great event; full of quality music, creativity, team building, fun and performances. I personally can't wait!'

It is hoped that Band Camp participants will develop musically, form a group of like-minded friends, and enjoy a blast of brass after what has been an unusual year, as Andy Straiton, UniBrass Chair, added: "We believe it fills a gap in the market with a new opportunity for young people to get involved with UniBrass.

They can find out what we are all about — whether they currently go to university or not. We have a great week planned musically, with plenty of socials too, all at an affordable price.'

Based at Hesley Wood Scout Activity Centre, Chapeltown, near Sheffield, participants will stay in bunkhouse dormitory style accommodation or have the option to camp if they prefer.

Cost

The course will cost £160 (camping) or £190 (bunkhouse) with most meals being provided. Payment can be made in instalments or as one lump sum.

UniBrass and event partners Brass Bands England are constantly monitoring the Covid-19 situation and working within all guidelines.

Find out more

Registration for the event will close on Sunday 25th July or when final places have been allocated.

To find out more and sign up go to: https://www.bbe.org.uk/civicrm/event/info?id=136&reset=1

        

