                 

*
banner

News

Fisher takes final bow at Chapeltown

The successful musical partnership between conductor Sam Fisher and Chapeltown Silver has reached its final chord.

Fisher
  Sam led the band to two titles and a runner up spot at the National Finals

Tuesday, 13 July 2021

        

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band has announced that their musical partnership with conductor Sam Fisher has come to an end after four successful years.

Increased work commitments and family commitments have meant an understandable change of priorities for the conductor with the band fully appreciative of his decision.

Appreciate

Secretary Julie Woods told 4BR: "Whilst this is obviously sad news, we do appreciate that Sam's priorities have changed. Following the challenges of the last 16 months particularly for self-employed, freelance musicians the balance of Sam's work commitments are now very different.

This, combined with the easing of restrictions, has resulted in an increase in Sam's workload as a performer, which makes a full time MD position difficult to commit to."

Under his baton the band claimed the NEMBBA First Section contest title in 2018 as well as qualify the Second Section National Finals in 2019 where they came runner-up. They finished off that year by securing the Bolsover Second Section Entertainment honours.

Everyone at the band would like to express their sincere thanks to Sam for all his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication over the last four years, both in and out of the bandroomChapeltown Silver

Thanks

Julie added: "Everyone at the band would like to express their sincere thanks to Sam for all his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication over the last four years, both in and out of the bandroom.

We have performed some excellent concerts and had some fantastic results on the contest platform under his guidance.

We would like to wish Sam all the best in his next venture and we hope that we are able to work with him again in the future."

        

TAGS: Chapeltown Silver

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

David Childs

4BR Tuesday Interview with David Childs

July 13 • We catch up with the Besson euph star to find out more about what he's been up to — from gaining yet more accolades to a return to live performance.

National

National youngsters to enjoy inspirational leads

July 13 • The National Children's and National Youth Bands will enjoy superb tutoring and guest soloists on their forthcoming Summer courses.

Fairey

New cornet trio takes wing at Fairey

July 13 • Three talented young cornet players join the ranks of Fairey Band.

Conductng weekend

Cory looking for conductors

July 13 • Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman will lead a weekend of conducting at the home of the world's number 1 ranked band — and its free.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 13 • Due to the increased work and family commitments of our current MD. We welcome applications from enthusiastic dynamic hardworking individuals interested in continuing the hard work and success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36.

City of Bristol Brass Band

July 13 • A FLUGEL player is required by City of Bristol Brass Band (competing in the First Section) with immediate effect. The successful applicant will join a successful, friendly band with some exciting concerts and contests already in the diary.

Pro Cards »

Nigel Seaman

ARMCM ARNCM
Conductor, band trainer, teacher and adjudicator

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top