Fisher takes final bow at Chapeltown

The successful musical partnership between conductor Sam Fisher and Chapeltown Silver has reached its final chord.

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band has announced that their musical partnership with conductor Sam Fisher has come to an end after four successful years.

Increased work commitments and family commitments have meant an understandable change of priorities for the conductor with the band fully appreciative of his decision.

Appreciate

Secretary Julie Woods told 4BR: "Whilst this is obviously sad news, we do appreciate that Sam's priorities have changed. Following the challenges of the last 16 months particularly for self-employed, freelance musicians the balance of Sam's work commitments are now very different.

This, combined with the easing of restrictions, has resulted in an increase in Sam's workload as a performer, which makes a full time MD position difficult to commit to."

Under his baton the band claimed the NEMBBA First Section contest title in 2018 as well as qualify the Second Section National Finals in 2019 where they came runner-up. They finished off that year by securing the Bolsover Second Section Entertainment honours.

Everyone at the band would like to express their sincere thanks to Sam for all his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication over the last four years, both in and out of the bandroom Chapeltown Silver

Advertisement

Thanks

Julie added: "Everyone at the band would like to express their sincere thanks to Sam for all his hard work, enthusiasm and dedication over the last four years, both in and out of the bandroom.

We have performed some excellent concerts and had some fantastic results on the contest platform under his guidance.

We would like to wish Sam all the best in his next venture and we hope that we are able to work with him again in the future."