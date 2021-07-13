Cory looking for conductors

Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman will lead a weekend of conducting at the home of the world's number 1 ranked band — and its free.

Cory Band is offering conductors the opportunity to work with their artistic team of Philip Harper and Nigel Seaman as part of a special two-day initiative supported by Ty Cerdd and Arts Council of Wales funding.

It is open to first time conductors or conductors looking to take their skills and experience to the next level.

Time and place

The days offer tuition, masterclass and practical experience and will take place on Saturday 21st August and Sunday 22nd August, at Cory's new home in Ton Pentre in South Wales.

In addition to receiving advice and guidance from Philip and Nigel, participants will also get the opportunity to a conduct a group of Cory players during the day.

Time table

Day 1: Saturday 21st August (10.00am — 4.00pm)

This will be suitable for first time or beginner conductors or those that have either never picked up a baton, or are just beginning on their conducting journey.

Day 2: Sunday 22nd August (10.00am — 4.30pm)

This will be suitable for more advanced conductors and those that have conducted groups in the past or are currently working with a band but would like advice and tips to support their development.

Free of charge

The day sessions will be offered FREE of charge for limited numbers of people, and available to individuals residing in Wales or looking to work with a Welsh musical organisation.

Experience

Speaking to 4BR, Musical Director Philip Harper said: "We're delighted to be able to offer these sessions to help conductors develop their skills, and Nigel and I have a wealth of experience and tips to pass on.

It will be a thrill to have members of the Cory Band there to work with and we're really looking forward to welcoming the participants to be guests for the day at our wonderful new bandroom."

Interested parties are asked to complete a short application at: https://forms.gle/rBsZALgPY9fJKoT18

The closing date is Friday 23rd July 2021.

Get in touch

It is anticipated that these days will be oversubscribed, and applicants will be selected for participation based on their applications.

As these will be in person face to face events operated within Covid-19 guidelines set by the Welsh Government.

Event Address: Ysgoldy Hebron, Church Street, Rhondda Cynon Taf (CF41 7AD)

For any specific questions, please contact Cory Band at web@coryband.com

Applications to be received by Friday 23rd July.

Individual will be advised if they have been chosen to attend by Friday 30th July.