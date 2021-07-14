British Open tickets still up for grabs

With further news on relaxations on Covid-19 guidelines why not make sure you get your tickets for the British Open and Sunday Gala Concert safely booked.

With the news of a considered relaxation of Covid-19 rules, regulations and guidance in each of the devolved nations this week, there is no better time to ensure that you have your tickets booked for the 2021 British Open Championship.

Available tickets

There are still seats available for the ground floor stalls and the Grand Tier.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham. Following extensive meetings with the hall's management the bands will perform to a capacity filled auditorium.

And whilst you are at it, why not book your tickets for the Sunday Gala Concert featuring Cory and Black Dyke as well.

The ticket process for both events is on-line only.

To Purchase:

Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are now on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band