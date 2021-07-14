                 

*
banner

News

British Open tickets still up for grabs

With further news on relaxations on Covid-19 guidelines why not make sure you get your tickets for the British Open and Sunday Gala Concert safely booked.

British Open
  There are still tickets available for the event

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

        

With the news of a considered relaxation of Covid-19 rules, regulations and guidance in each of the devolved nations this week, there is no better time to ensure that you have your tickets booked for the 2021 British Open Championship.

Available tickets

There are still seats available for the ground floor stalls and the Grand Tier.

Supported by Besson, the 168th event will take place on Saturday 11th September at Symphony Hall in Birmingham. Following extensive meetings with the hall's management the bands will perform to a capacity filled auditorium.

And whilst you are at it, why not book your tickets for the Sunday Gala Concert featuring Cory and Black Dyke as well.

The ticket process for both events is on-line only.

To Purchase:

Tickets for both the contest and the following day's Gala Concert are now on general release and can be purchased online through the Symphony Hall online box office: www.thsh.co.uk

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/the-168th-british-open-brass-band-championships

Gala Concert tickets

Tickets for the Brass Gala featuring Cory and Black Dyke Bands (Sunday 12th September) follow the exact sale process.

https://www.thsh.co.uk/event/brass-band-gala-2021-featuring-black-dyke-band-cory-band

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Scotland

Free music tuition gets £7m boost in Scotland

July 14 • Scottish councils will be given an extra £7m to fund free music tuition for pupils in the new school term.

Withington

4BR Wednesday Interview with Allan Withington

July 14 • We catch up with Allan Withington to find out more about his inventive search for the perfect 'Il Maestro'...

bss

2021 Brass Band Summer School cancelled

July 14 • The popular course held at Harrogate has been cancelled due to caution over ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

British Open

British Open tickets still up for grabs

July 14 • With further news on relaxations on Covid-19 guidelines why not make sure you get your tickets for the British Open and Sunday Gala Concert safely booked.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 14 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

BEDFORD TOWN BAND

July 14 • In preparation for Cheltenham Finals, 2nd section, we are looking for the following players -. Solo euphonium, 1st horn, back row cornet, bass trombone.

Jubilee brass (Oxford) band

July 13 • As we return to rehearsal we are looking for Bb/Eb Bass players & Cornets - Solo & 2nd/3rd. We rehearse Monday/Friday 7.45pm to 9.30pm. We are a friendly, sociable 3rd section band with a good mix of engagements throughout the year.

Pro Cards »

Jonathan Pippen


Conductor, Adjudicator, Trombone Soloist & Clinician

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top