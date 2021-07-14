                 

*
News

2021 Brass Band Summer School cancelled

The popular course held at Harrogate has been cancelled due to caution over ongoing Covid-19 concerns.

bss
  The popular summer school course has taken the difficult decision to cancel this year's event

Wednesday, 14 July 2021

        

Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, the 2021 edition of the popular Brass Band Summer School (BBSS) has been cancelled.

The course, which has attracted hundreds of delegates from across the globe was due to have taken place from 8th — 14th August at Harrogate Ladies' College, with a line-up of tutors under the Musical Direction of Richard Evans.

Announcement

In announcing the news, the directors of the BBSS issued this statement to 4BR:

"We have been working closely with both a specialist Health and Safety Consultant and Harrogate Borough Council to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our staff and delegates on what would have been our 35th Anniversary course.

However, following Monday's UK Government press briefing confirming that Step 4 of the Roadmap will go ahead on 19th July, we have taken the decision to cancel this year's course and look ahead to 2022.

Although we're extremely disappointed to deliver this news, as a six-day residential course, which prides itself on providing delegates of all ages and abilities with a high-class musical experience in a fun and safe environment, we feel that it's in the best interests of all involved to exercise caution in this way."

2022 plans

4BR was informed that plans for 2022 are already underway to ensure that the Brass Band Summer School can once again open its doors to delegates from all over the world.

In the meantime, the BBSS will be offering a full refund on 2021 course fees and the opportunity to secure a place on the 2022 course at Harrogate Ladies' College from 7th — 13th August.

Further details

For further details visit www.brassbandsummerschool.com or contact:

Bookings Administrator — Liz Lancaster at: admin@brassbandsummerschool.com

        

