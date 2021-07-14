                 

4BR Wednesday Interview with Allan Withington

We catch up with Allan Withington to find out more about his inventive search for the perfect 'Il Maestro'...

  Allan Withington has been searches for the traits that make the perfect conductor...

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

For our Wednesday interview on 4BR we are joined by Allan Withington in Norway.

It follows the recent world premiere performance of his inventive artistic project 'Il Maestro' — which saw him link poetry and dance to ensemble brass to try and create the perfect conductor.

'Il Maestro' explores what characteristic traits create the perfect conductor — from introvert to extrovert, timidity to aggression, austere coolness to red hot passion.

It also explores questions of power, charisma, talent and communication, as well as helping to debunk some of the preconceived ideas and myths that surround the making of a conducting 'Maestro'.

Allan talks about the project, how it came together, the performance and what he wants to develop further from it.

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

