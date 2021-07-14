4BR Wednesday Interview with Allan Withington

We catch up with Allan Withington to find out more about his inventive search for the perfect 'Il Maestro'...

For our Wednesday interview on 4BR we are joined by Allan Withington in Norway.

It follows the recent world premiere performance of his inventive artistic project 'Il Maestro' — which saw him link poetry and dance to ensemble brass to try and create the perfect conductor.

'Il Maestro' explores what characteristic traits create the perfect conductor — from introvert to extrovert, timidity to aggression, austere coolness to red hot passion.

It also explores questions of power, charisma, talent and communication, as well as helping to debunk some of the preconceived ideas and myths that surround the making of a conducting 'Maestro'.

Allan talks about the project, how it came together, the performance and what he wants to develop further from it.