Scottish councils will be given an extra £7m to fund free music tuition for pupils in the new school term.

It will take effect in the coming school year after the Scottish government agreed a one-year deal with council umbrella body Cosla to waive charges to parents.

Commitment

The Scottish government has committed £7m for the 2021-22 school year to waive charges, following a manifesto commitment from the Scottish National Party, which forms the governing party, in the election campaign in May 2021.

They will also provide a further £6m to cover "core curriculum" costs — materials for classes like home economics and drama trips to theatres, which some schools were charging parents for.

Ability to pay

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville is reported as saying that the chance for young people to have the best start in life "should never be limited by a child's ability to pay".

It was reported that Councils were free to decide how cash should be spent.

However, ministers have now agreed a deal with Cosla for specific funding for the coming school year, with the education secretary stating the commitment to further talks on how to develop "a sustainable and funded model for future years".