                 

*
banner

News

MPs call for complete reset of streaming royalty payments

A new report recommends a 50/50 spilt in royalty payments from streaming services as artists lose out on fair share of earnings.

Streaning
  The UK market is worth over £736 million a year

Thursday, 15 July 2021

        

MPs have called for a "complete reset" of the way in which artists are paid royalties for their performances — especially from streaming services.

The Parliamentary Committee for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport reported that whilst streaming had "undoubtedly helped save the music industry" after decades of piracy issues and even non-payment, it also felt that it was, "...clear that what has been saved does not work for everyone".

Losing out

In releasing the findings of a six-month process, the Committee Chairman Julian Knight, MP, stated: "While streaming has brought significant profits to the recorded music industry, the talent behind it — performers, songwriters and composers — are losing out.

Only a complete reset of streaming that enshrines in law their rights to a fair share of the earnings will do."

The UK market worth to record labels from streaming at present is around £736.5 million per year, with artists only receiving on average 16% in payment. The committee said that royalties should instead be split 50/50.

Payments

The MPs were informed that Spotify is understood to pay between £0.002 and £0.0038 per stream, while Apple Music pays about £0.0059. YouTube pays less — about £0.00052 (or 0.05 pence) per stream.

At present all that money goes to 'rights-holders' — a term that covers record companies to artists who release their own music. It was reported that often artists receive less than 13% of the per-stream royalty.

And whilst some self-promoting or independent label artists may get more, a recent survey by the Ivors Academy and Musicians' Union found that in 2019, 82% of professional musicians made less than £200 from streaming, whilst only 7% made more than £1,000.

As an example given to the Committee, the songwriter Fiona Bevan revealed she'd earned just £100 for a track on Kylie Minogue's number one album, 'Disco'.

Narrow margins

Giving evidence to the Committee, the Sony, Universal and Warner Music labels were accused of a "lack of clarity" by MPs, although they responded by saying that they were in a "narrow margin" business.

The Committee recommended a "simple yet effective solution" and that the government pass legislation to enable performers the right to "equitable remuneration" in line with the current UK law when songs are played on radio and TV.

Only a complete reset of streaming that enshrines in law their rights to a fair share of the earnings will doCommittee Chairman Julian Knight, MP

Landmark

The response to the report has been positive, with the Featured Artists Coalition and Music Managers Forum saying the "landmark" report could "fundamentally improve" the economic situation for thousands of musicians.

However, the industry trade body, the British Phonographic Industry, was reported as stating that streaming offered artist who achieved 10 million streams a year (reported to be around 2000 this year) could earn around £29,000 — the equivalent of selling 10,000 CDs.

Image Copyright: jurganfr

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Fendall Hill

4BR Thursday Interview with Fendall Hill

July 15 • We catch up with the recently crowned five time New Zealand Open Soprano title winner and composer of the B Grade test-piece 'Temperamental' to be used at the New Zealand National Championships this weekend.

Streaning

MPs call for complete reset of streaming royalty payments

July 15 • A new report recommends a 50/50 spilt in royalty payments from streaming services as artists lose out on fair share of earnings.

Francis Cowley

Cowley returns to back benches

July 15 • 94 year old Francis Cowley has decided to hang up his baton and return to the cornet playing back benches

Scotland

Free music tuition gets £7m boost in Scotland

July 14 • Scottish councils will be given an extra £7m to fund free music tuition for pupils in the new school term.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Melton Band

July 15 • Melton Band is looking to strengthen its CORNET SECTION with vacancies for solo cornet and back row . We are already back at rehearsals and are preparing for our summer engagement programme. So if you are looking for a new challenge, get in touch.

Cawthorne Brass Band

July 15 • All players welcome with specific vacancies for first cornet, second euphonium, second baritone, bass trombone. We are a friendly non contesting band who strive to a high standard of playing, so if you've had enough of contesting, we could be the answer

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 14 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

Pro Cards »

Jenny Gartside

Bsc Hons
Jeweller, brass band themed jewellery and pin badges

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top