4BR Thursday Interview with Fendall Hill

We catch up with the recently crowned five time New Zealand Open Soprano title winner and composer of the B Grade test-piece 'Temperamental' to be used at the New Zealand National Championships this weekend.

Fendall Hill
  Fendall has won the New Zealand open soprano solo title five times

Thursday, 15 July 2021

        

Can't see the audio player below? Visit soundcloud.com/4barsrest

Fendall has just added a fifth solo title to the four won at the National Championships in 2007, 2007, 2009 and 2010 as well as the two he has got to his name in Australia.

He has also written the set-work for the B Grade this year — 'Temperamental', which is based on the idea he gained for a small fragment from Bach's famous 'Fugue in D Minor'.

He talks about his playing, his composing, the return of banding in both New Zealand and Australia and even something about being inspired by Salvador Dali and jigsaws...

        

