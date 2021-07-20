                 

Bands back at the pit head

Hammonds, Hade Edge and Lofthouse 2000 will provide the musical accompaniment for visitors at the National Mining Museum in Wakefield this weekend.

Mining
  The Gala Day collection will be on show until March 2022

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

        

The historical connection between the brass band moment and the coal mining industry will be renewed this weekend (Saturday 24th July) at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

In partnership with Brass Bands England, three bands will give free performances to mark the opening of a new exhibition entitled, 'Gala Day!' which will explore the remarkable history of famous Miners' Gala events.

Hammonds, Hade Edge and Lofthouse 2000 Bands went through an application process to be chosen for the event and will now provide visitors with music in various locations between 11.00am and 4.00pm across the site, including the Power House, Pithead Baths, Summer Beach and Pit Yard.

Occasion

Speaking about the initiative, BBE's Alex Parker told 4BR: "Brass bands were an integral part of the community around mine-working, and gala days were an important part of that.

We're really looking forward to recreating that sense of occasion and celebration at this special event at the home of the coal mining industry in England."

Significance

In response, Katie Cavanagh, Head of Engagement & Curation for the Museum added: "We are thrilled to be teaming up with Brass Bands England to highlight the historical significance of bands in the coal mining industry.

The opening of the exhibition is timed with the start of the school summer holidays. We can't wait to see you all for what is sure to be a Grand Day Out!"

We are thrilled to be teaming up with Brass Bands England to highlight the historical significance of bands in the coal mining industryNational Mining Museum

Gala Day

Showcasing a range of objects from the museum's collection, the 'Gala Day!' exhibition will remain on show until March 2022.

To find out more about gala days you can view this video 'Brass Bands, Collieries and The Grand Day Out'.

The performances are part funded thanks to the government's cultural recovery funding received by Brass Bands England with the organisers expressing their thanks to the DCMS and the Arts Council for making them possible.

https://www.ncm.org.uk/whats-on/gala-day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4wkDClmaGA

        

