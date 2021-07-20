                 

Brass in Concert draws made

The competition draws for Brass in Concert Festival later this year have been made.

Brass in Cocnert
  The lights will be green for the event on Saturday 20th November

Tuesday, 20 July 2021

        

The organisers of the Brass in Concert Festival have announced the draws for the 2021 event.

To be held at Sage Gateshead in association with Yamaha, Banks Group and World of Brass on Saturday 20th November, the draw was made on Friday 16th July at Brass Bands England's headquarters by cornet star Roger Webster.

Full day

Five bands will compete in the Youth Brass in Concert contest, followed at 12.50pm by the Brass in Concert Championship, which is due to be completed by 9.30pm.

Youth Brass in Concert

1. Houghton Area Youth
2. Elland Silver Youth
3. Lions Youth Brass
4. Enderby Youth
5. Youth Brass 2000


Brass in Concert Championship

1. NASUWT Riverside
2. Carlton Main Frickley Colliery
3. Foden's
4. Cory
5. Tredegar
6. Flowers
7. Redbridge
8. Hammonds
9. Grimethorpe Colliery
10. Friary

Slightly different

Brass in Concert Chairman, David Bennett told 4BR: "The draw process was slightly different this year, with the five youth bands agreeing in advance that they would play in order of distance from Sage Gateshead.

Similarly, in the Brass in Concert Championship, accommodations were made for two of the bands with further to travel, to allow them to choose segments of the draw to make their arrangements easier.

This was done with the prior approval of all participants and we would like to thank them for their co-operation which we expect to be in place for the 2021 event only."

Redbridge return

David added: "Unfortunately Brighouse & Rastrick withdrew in advance of the draw, due to a combination time and other commitments. We wish the band well and hope to welcome it back in future years, but also thank Redbridge Band for stepping into its place and look forward to its return to Sage Gateshead after a ten-year break."

David revealed that tickets sales were encouraging, and that all appropriate Covid-19 and health and safety measures would be put in place for the event and that full refunds will be made if it is cancelled.

He concluded: "We are delighted with the line-ups and look forward to welcoming our loyal audience members, and first-time visitors for a wonderful day of the very best in brass entertainment."

We are delighted with the line-ups and look forward to welcoming our loyal audience members, and first-time visitors for a wonderful day of the very best in brass entertainment

Tickets

Tickets for the 2021 Brass in Concert Festival, priced £12 (Youth Brass in Concert), £17, £27 and £35 (Brass in Concert Championship) are available by visiting https://sagegateshead.com/seasons/brass-in-concert/

emailing boxoffice@sagegateshead.com
Box Office: 0191 443 4661.

Booking fees will apply.

        

