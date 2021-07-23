Marzella insights

Baritone star Katrina Marzella is the latest top musician to be featured on the new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast.

The new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast series has enjoyed a great deal of critical as well as popular acclaim since its launch.

Hosted by broadcaster Phoebe Eley it has already featured the likes of singer songwriter, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, saxophonist Hakon Erlandsen and trumpeter Louis Dowdeswell.

Marzella spotlight

This week was the turn of baritone star Katrina Marzella to be in the spotlight discussing her personal and musical journeys.

The series aims to provide conversations that cover personal as well as musical development, with the artists explaining what they've learned about themselves, where their music has taken them and the extraordinary experiences that have occurred along the way.

Future episodes will feature Michael Collins (28th July), and renowned trumpet soloist Jereoen Berwaerts (4th August).

Exceptional

Commenting on behalf of Yamaha, Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "The Artists Insight podcast series isn't about Yamaha musical instruments.

It's about the remarkable and life-enhancing journeys that music can take us on, and not just the exceptional and talented musicians featured here.

Their stories will resonate with anyone who's ever picked up an instrument and, we hope, inspire them to continue their own musical journeys and tell their own stories."

Enjoy:





https://spoti.fi/3dAqncG

https://apple.co/3jFk7nB

https://amzn.to/369UOly