                 

*
banner

News

Marzella insights

Baritone star Katrina Marzella is the latest top musician to be featured on the new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast.

Katrina
  Katrina is one of the Yamaha artists to be featured.

Friday, 23 July 2021

        

The new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast series has enjoyed a great deal of critical as well as popular acclaim since its launch.

Hosted by broadcaster Phoebe Eley it has already featured the likes of singer songwriter, Ayanna Witter-Johnson, saxophonist Hakon Erlandsen and trumpeter Louis Dowdeswell.

Marzella spotlight

This week was the turn of baritone star Katrina Marzella to be in the spotlight discussing her personal and musical journeys.

The series aims to provide conversations that cover personal as well as musical development, with the artists explaining what they've learned about themselves, where their music has taken them and the extraordinary experiences that have occurred along the way.

Future episodes will feature Michael Collins (28th July), and renowned trumpet soloist Jereoen Berwaerts (4th August).

Exceptional

Commenting on behalf of Yamaha, Product Marketing Specialist Jeremy Smith told 4BR: "The Artists Insight podcast series isn't about Yamaha musical instruments.

It's about the remarkable and life-enhancing journeys that music can take us on, and not just the exceptional and talented musicians featured here.

Their stories will resonate with anyone who's ever picked up an instrument and, we hope, inspire them to continue their own musical journeys and tell their own stories."

Enjoy:



https://spoti.fi/3dAqncG
https://apple.co/3jFk7nB
https://amzn.to/369UOly

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Katrina

Marzella insights

July 23 • Baritone star Katrina Marzella is the latest top musician to be featured on the new Yamaha Artist Insights podcast.

Ghana

Get a taste of all things Ghana

July 23 • There is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of Ghana this weekend in London.

Wantage

Wantage up the pace on fund raising

July 23 • Running, cycling and head shaving add to the fund raising activities of Wantage as they look to add extra space to their home.

Yarm School

One spot left for Doc Martin contest

July 23 • There is a chance for a band to fill a gap at the lucrative Dr Martin's Wainstone's Cup competition in September.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Uppermill Band

July 21 • UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 20 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

Shipston Town Band

July 19 • Stour Concert Brass our Community Band are looking to recruit solo cornets and Bb and Eb Bass as we prepare to restart rehearsals. We are based in Shipston on Stour in South Warwickshire and are a non competitive band rehearsing on Friday 7.45 to 9.30

Pro Cards »

Paul Andrews


Conductor, Band trainer, Adjudicator, Instrument Repairer - Brasstoff

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top