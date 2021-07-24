                 

Practice boost for Denis Wick

The Covid-19 lockdown has seen sales of practice mutes surge for the award winning manufacturer.

The impact of Covid-19 has certainly provided both challenges and opportunities for the music industry over the past 16 months with live performance opportunities severely affected.

However, it has also provided players with the additional time to concentrate on their personal practice regimes, the result of which has seen an unprecedented surge in the sale of practice mutes, with leading manufacturer Denis Wick recently reporting a substantial increase on sales across its extensive range.

Speaking to 4BR, CEO, Stephen Wick said: "We knew that it would be a very challenging period for certain areas of our business, but we have been delighted with the surge in sales of our practice mutes.

That's been heartening not just as a business but as it shows that musicians of all ages and all abilities have been determined to carry on doing the one thing that they love — enjoying making music."

Stephen revealed that sales of euphonium practice mutes from the Queen's Award for Enterprise compony were up 35% on last year, trumpet/cornet practice mutes were up 53%, and French horn practice mutes rose an amazing 142%. Over 80% of Denis Wick products are sold overseas.

He added: "Every part of the range has seen a boost — and the feedback we have had from customers has given us new ideas and extra incentives.

We want musicians to be heard in their full glory of course, but it is good to know they have trust in our products to keep them playing and enjoying their music making and that they have become an essential part of their ongoing practice regimes."

For more information on Denis Wick practice mutes see the Denis Wick website: www.deniswick.com or read 'A Practical Aid to a Beautiful Sound' on the Denis Wick app.

        

