Heroes to get an early preview in London

Foden's Band will return to Regent Hall to preview the National test-piece alongside the composer in October.

Fodens
  The event will provide an exciting opportunity to hear the test-piece before the contest

Monday, 26 July 2021

        

Foden's Band has announced that they will perform a National Championship 'Preview' concert on the night before their contest appearance at the Royal Albert Hall in October.

It will include a performance of the set-work 'Heroes' under the baton of Russell Gray, as well as an introduction and analysis of the work by the composer Bruce Broughton.

It will take place at Regent Hall on Oxford Street on Friday 1st October starting at 7.45pm.

Looking forward

Speaking about the event, Band Manager Mark Wilkinson told 4BR: "We are really looking forward to returning to Regent Hall for what promises to be a great opportunity to perform the test-piece to be used the following day at the Royal Albert Hall."

He added: "We are especially delighted to be able to welcome Bruce Broughton to the event to introduce the work and give the audience a unique insight into the story behind it."

Tickets:

Tickets can be purchased via www.priorbooking.com/u/fodensband

        

