Brighouse looks to team up with past members

A special re-union band will join Brighouse & Rastrick Band on stage for their 75th massed band concert later this year.

Brighouse & Rastrick are inviting past playing members to join a special Reunion Band to feature alongside the current ensemble at their traditional massed band concert later this year.

It will be the West Riding band's 75th massed band concert promotion and will feature guest conductors David Hirst and Derek Broadbent at Huddersfield Town Hall on 23rd October.

Honour

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's the aim to celebrate out past, present and future and we couldn't do it any other way than honouring those who have been such an integral part of the Brighouse & Rastrick story of success."

Contact:

Past players should contact Sheridan Fryer at: sheridan.fryer@brighouseandrastrick.com