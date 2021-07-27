                 

*
banner

News

Brighouse looks to team up with past members

A special re-union band will join Brighouse & Rastrick Band on stage for their 75th massed band concert later this year.

Brighouse
  The band hopes that many past members will join them for the event.

Tuesday, 27 July 2021

        

Brighouse & Rastrick are inviting past playing members to join a special Reunion Band to feature alongside the current ensemble at their traditional massed band concert later this year.

It will be the West Riding band's 75th massed band concert promotion and will feature guest conductors David Hirst and Derek Broadbent at Huddersfield Town Hall on 23rd October.

Honour

A spokesperson told 4BR: "It's the aim to celebrate out past, present and future and we couldn't do it any other way than honouring those who have been such an integral part of the Brighouse & Rastrick story of success."

Contact:

Past players should contact Sheridan Fryer at: sheridan.fryer@brighouseandrastrick.com

        

TAGS: Brighouse & Rastrick

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Brighouse

Brighouse looks to team up with past members

July 27 • A special re-union band will join Brighouse & Rastrick Band on stage for their 75th massed band concert later this year.

nybbs

Scottish Youth ready for face time

July 27 • Over 100 talented young players will be meeting up face to face this weekend for a fantastic six day residential National Youth Band course.

BrookWright

Worldwide entries for BrookWright Composition Competition

July 26 • 92 small ensemble works will battle it out for the 2021 composer prize.

Fodens

Heroes to get an early preview in London

July 26 • Foden's Band will return to Regent Hall to preview the National test-piece alongside the composer in October.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Cor8 Horn Ensemble

Friday 16 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - W1 Brass - Brass Quintet

Friday 23 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - j5o brass quintet

Friday 30 July • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

West Somerset Brass Band

July 27 • West Somerset Brass is looking to strengthen its cornet section both front and back row. We have commenced indoor rehearsals in line with BBE requirements. We are a friendly group and looking forward to commencing performances. All players welcome

Chapeltown Silver Prize Band

July 25 • MUSICAL DIRECTOR, we invite applications from enthusiastic, hardworking, motivated individuals, who will challenge and further develop the success of the band. Based North Sheffield, 5 mins from M1 jct 35/36, with a sensible balance of concerts/contests.

The Cobham Band

July 25 • Conductor - Our existing conductor moved back up north during lockdown but we are now back rehearsing. A fourth section SCABA band, we play bandstands, concerts and contest locally. We meet at 8pm each Monday and look forward to hearing from you

Pro Cards »

Dr. Stephen Arthur Allen

D. Phil. (Oxon) [Ph.D Oxford University], GBSM, LTCL, ABSM, ALCM, Cert. Ed.

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top