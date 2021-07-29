                 

Wychavon opens doors for entrants

There are spaces for Second, Third and Fourth Section bands at the popular Wychavon Festival of Brass.

Thursday, 29 July 2021

        

The 2021 Wychavon Festival of Brass is looking to more entrants in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections to their popular entertainment contest in Evesham on Saturday 30th October.

The organisers have been working hard to ensure that the event can held in full Covid-19 safety for competitors and audience alike and would like to see a few more bands take the opportunity to enjoy the contesting day.

Extra space

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been consistent with our approach to the contest and fully recognise the difficulties that bands have had over the last year.

We have had a wonderful response but hope to now fill up some extra space in the Second, Third and Fourth Sections.

We want to encourage bands to join us and want to ensure that they are able to gain something from entering — especially as it comes at a time when restrictions are allowing rehearsals to occur."

Contact:

Further details and contact information for questions and enquiries can be found at: https://www.festivalofbrass.co.uk/home.html

        

