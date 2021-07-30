                 

News

Friday night is music night at Bolsover Summer School

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School has been a huge success this year — with delegates and tutors overcoming Covid and the weather to enjoying their music making.

Bolsover
  Steven Mead's team has led a fantastic course this year despite the challenges

Friday, 30 July 2021

        

The Bolsover International Brass Band Summer School (BIBBSS) will come to a musical climax later today when delegates will provide a free concert at their base at Shirebrook Academy in north Derbyshire (7.00pm).

The evening will be led by Course Director Steven Mead and will feature guest soloists and tutors Mark Wilkinson and Chris Thomas as well as the Besson euphonium virtuoso.

Huge success

It has already been a hugely successful course despite the challenges posed by Covid-19 (and some variable weather), with the provision of protocols and guidance ensuring delegates could concentrate on enjoying their music making alongside communal activities.

That was shown with the band's visit to the beautiful Newstead Abbey on Wednesday when they provided a free outside concert for visitors amid balmy sunshine, heat, wind and rain — and that was just in the opening march!

The Abbey was delighted to welcome the band and posted snippets from the concert on their own website.

Boost

"It's been great fun and such a boost to everyone's confidence and wellbeing,"Steven Mead told 4BR. "Just to get back playing together after such a long time has been amazing and the atmosphere has been brilliant.

I've had a great time. The organisation and administration by Carole Hirst and her team has made my job and that of the fantastic tutors easy — everything has been sorted out so well.

The delegates have worked so hard and are determined to round off the week with a great concert tonight — so if you are in the area why not come along."

Delighted

A spokesperson for the BIBBSS told 4BR: "There were so many challenges this year, but we have been delighted by the enthusiastic response from delegates and from the team of tutors and support staff. It's been uplifting in every respect.

The music making has been brilliant — and had shown just how eager people have been to enjoy playing together once more. The hard work has been so well worth it — and we are sure everyone will have a great time at the Gala Concert this evening."

They added: "Our thanks go to everyone who attended, especially under the circumstances and we hope to build on this with the great support from our sponsors and partners for 2022."

There are plenty of great images from the course taken by Phil Peat to enjoy at: https://www.philpeatphotography.co.uk/gallery_772416.html

Concert details

Grand Finale Concert
Friday 30th July (7.00pm)
Shirebrook Academy
Common Lane
Shirebrook
Derbyshire
NG20 8QF

        

