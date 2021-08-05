                 

*
banner

News

Kapitol issue Covid-19 guidance for Cheltenham Finals

Kapitol Promotions Ltd issue their Covid-19 guidelines, policies and Code of Behaviour for competing bands at the Sections 1-4 National Finals at Cheltenham next month.

Cheltenham
  Bands will compete at Cheltenham Racecourse next month

Thursday, 05 August 2021

        

Kapitol Promotions Ltd has issued Covid-19 guidance and its Covid-19 policy and Code of Behaviour to bands that will compete at the forthcoming Sections 1-4 National Finals at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of Saturday 18th & 19th September.

Optimistic

Kapitol state that the guidance will enable them, "to present the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, whilst reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19."

They add: "The UK Government's two rounds of the Events Research Programme (ERP) has given live music events optimism that events, such as ours, can be presented safely, with an optimistic degree of normality."

They add however: "Please be aware that this information may change, subject to current UK Government guidance."

Safe as possible

Kapitol Promotions Ltd Events Manager Tim Jones told 4BR: "The Finals 2021 Health & Wellbeing Officer Tony Griffiths has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to ensure that the Sections 1-4 Finals 2021 will be as safe as possible to attend and perform at.

As well as the usual Health & Safety policies & procedures that Kapitol Promotions has in place at all of its events, Tony Griffiths has added an extra layer of protection — especially relating to COVID-19 — which includes an event-specific COVID-19 Risk Assessment."

Details

If bands have any questions relating to the documents they have been sent, or any general queries with regards to health & safety at the event, their first point of contact is Tony Griffths.

The details cover pre-contest requirements; travelling to the venue; Covid-19 symptom action; NHS data and QR coding; draw requirements; face coverings; social distancing; dep/substitution player rules; hygiene; stage requirements; ventilation; warm up rooms and band changing areas; exhibitions and staff, stewards and volunteers.

Full information:

For full information go to: http://www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

nybbs

NYBBS ready for broadcast concert

August 5 • The trio of National Youth Bands of Scotland will broadcast their live concert performance on Friday evening.

Cheltenham

Kapitol issue Covid-19 guidance for Cheltenham Finals

August 5 • Kapitol Promotions Ltd issue their Covid-19 guidelines, policies and Code of Behaviour for competing bands at the Sections 1-4 National Finals at Cheltenham next month.

Yamaha

Berwaerts recall

August 5 • Trumpet star Jeroen Berwaerts is the latest Yamaha star to be interviewed by broadcaster Phoebe Eley.

Shirland

Shirland provide that Riviera touch (via Mexico it seems)

August 5 • Shirland Welfare Band has been entertaining holiday makers in Torquay...

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Trafalgar Brass

Friday 6 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London SE7 8RE

Epping Forest Band - Proms on the Green

Sunday 8 August • On the green outside the Epping Forest District Council Civic Offices CM16 4BZ

Regent Hall Concerts - Arc Brass

Friday 13 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Wind Ensemble of the Band of the RAF Regiment

Friday 20 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Regent Hall Concerts - The Brass Ensemble of the Central Band of the RAF

Friday 27 August • Charlton House. Charlton Road. London . SE7 8RE

Vacancies »

Shipston Town Band

August 5 • As we prepare to return to regular rehearsals we are looking to recruit a Bb Bass EEb Bass and Bass Trombone to bring the band up to full strength. We will be rehearsing on Wednesday at 7.30 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m. We are Section 3 in the Midland Area

Uppermill Band

August 3 • . UPPERMILL, current National 3rd Sect.Champions and North West Area 2nd. Section Champions are heading to Cheltenham in Sept. to compete in the National 2nd Sect. Finals. We require a SOLO CORNET player to join Team UPPERMILL

Golborne Brass

August 2 • We are an eclectic bunch, with a fun loving outlook and the only thing we take seriously is music and entertainment. If you have had a while off and fancy getting back in to it, or find your current position a little stale, you need to get in touch, now!

Pro Cards »

Neil Samuel


Conductor

               

 © 2021 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top