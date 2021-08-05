Kapitol issue Covid-19 guidance for Cheltenham Finals

Kapitol Promotions Ltd issue their Covid-19 guidelines, policies and Code of Behaviour for competing bands at the Sections 1-4 National Finals at Cheltenham next month.

Kapitol Promotions Ltd has issued Covid-19 guidance and its Covid-19 policy and Code of Behaviour to bands that will compete at the forthcoming Sections 1-4 National Finals at The Centaur at Cheltenham Racecourse on the weekend of Saturday 18th & 19th September.

Optimistic

Kapitol state that the guidance will enable them, "to present the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, whilst reducing the risk of spreading Covid-19."

They add: "The UK Government's two rounds of the Events Research Programme (ERP) has given live music events optimism that events, such as ours, can be presented safely, with an optimistic degree of normality."

They add however: "Please be aware that this information may change, subject to current UK Government guidance."

Safe as possible

Kapitol Promotions Ltd Events Manager Tim Jones told 4BR: "The Finals 2021 Health & Wellbeing Officer Tony Griffiths has worked tirelessly over the last few weeks to ensure that the Sections 1-4 Finals 2021 will be as safe as possible to attend and perform at.

As well as the usual Health & Safety policies & procedures that Kapitol Promotions has in place at all of its events, Tony Griffiths has added an extra layer of protection — especially relating to COVID-19 — which includes an event-specific COVID-19 Risk Assessment."

Details

If bands have any questions relating to the documents they have been sent, or any general queries with regards to health & safety at the event, their first point of contact is Tony Griffths.

The details cover pre-contest requirements; travelling to the venue; Covid-19 symptom action; NHS data and QR coding; draw requirements; face coverings; social distancing; dep/substitution player rules; hygiene; stage requirements; ventilation; warm up rooms and band changing areas; exhibitions and staff, stewards and volunteers.

Full information:

For full information go to: http://www.nationalbrassbandchampionships.com